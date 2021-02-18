Sponsored Story

Monica Vinader Online Sample Sale, February 25th - 28th

Shop iconic Monica Vinader pieces at 65 to 70% off. Add new everyday essentials to your collection or grab last chance limited edition pieces!
Author:
Publish date:
MV_Feb21_Chimchi_Feed_V1

Starts On: February 25th 2021 at 10am New York time.
Organizer: Monica Vinader
Hosted By: Chicmi Online Store

Shop iconic Monica Vinader pieces at 65 to 70% off. Add new everyday essentials to your collection or grab last chance limited edition pieces!

The listed sale products are pieces that did not meet our extremely high quality control standards and may have some minor imperfections. Give these beautiful pieces a new home in your jewelry box.

This sale runs from February 25th 2021 to February 28th 2021, and ships to addresses in the United States only.

Register Now and Shop.

Related Stories

MV_Sept19_Sample_Sale_Evite_Public_US-1
Sponsored Story

Monica Vinader's First Ever New York Sample Sale, 2/28 from 9AM- 8PM

Take up to 70% off instantly wearable, contemporary jewelry pieces from Monica Vinader at their first ever New York sample sale.

IMG_4244-20-07-18-02-31
Sponsored Story

COCO And BREEZY Designer Eyewear Sample Sale - July 23rd to 28th - New York, NY

Still looking for the perfect sunnies this Summer? You might just find some at the Coco and Breezy Eyewear sample sale of limited editions sunglasses that are only available at their shoppable showroom starting 7/23 - 7/28.

R13WebAnnouncement
Sponsored Story

R13 - ONLINE SAMPLE SALE - Sept 1st - 6th

Shop the New York label's rugged and chic pieces to elevate your laid-back looks!

matta
Sponsored Story

Matta Annual Sample Sale - July 24th to 25th - New York, NY

Featuring a wide array of dupattas, dresses, sarees, sandals, tops, coverups... Cash & Credit Cards accepted.