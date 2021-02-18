Sponsored Story

MVPR IS HIRING A FASHION PR ASSISTANT FOR THEIR VIP DIVISION IN NEW YORK, NY

MVPR is a boutique fashion, beauty & lifestyle public relations firm based in New York City.
MVPR

ABOUT MVPR: MVPR is a boutique fashion, beauty & lifestyle public relations firm based in New York City. Serving clients in New York, Los Angeles & Internationally; we are involved in the growth & success of some of the industries most celebrity-loved brands.

SEEKING: MVPR seeks a Fashion PR Assistant to join their VIP Department. The candidate should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for the public relations and fashion fields. The position calls for an individual who wants to be on the career path to become a fashion publicist focusing on VIP & Celebrity. 1-2 years of agency experience required.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

● Assist Senior VIP team with day-to-day across VIP clientele
● Manage and head up influencer gifting programs across specific clients with oversight from Senior VIP team
● Manage all sample trafficking, messenger services, gifting and showroom inventory
● Ensure all gifting & sample trackers are updated in real time with delivery details
● Maintain current media & stylists lists
● Create reporting for all divisional clients
● Monitor and clip all VIP social & press coverage and service to clients
● Constant monitoring of celebrity outlets, photo websites for celebrity placements (i.e. Daily Mail, Just Jared, Getty, etc.)
● Constant monitoring of social media (IG & TikTok) for gifting placements across celebrity and influencer accounts
● Manage a team of interns (currently virtual)
● Misc ad hoc administrative duties

REQUIREMENTS:

● Genuine interest in fashion, pop culture, social media, influencers & celebrities
● Strong work ethic and eagerness to learn
● Ability to multitask and not let things fall through the cracks
● Excellent written and verbal communication skills
● Proficient in Excel, Word, Powerpoint and Photoshop (Launch Metrics a plus)
● Have a positive can-do attitude
● Have a solid understanding of the celebrity & influencer space
● Have a solid understanding of the social media landscape, with an emphasis on Instagram and TikTok
● Be an avid observer of fashion and social media trends
● Attention to detail is a must
● Have a tenacious, resourceful & problem solving manor
● 1-2 years of agency experience required

COMPENSATION:

● Competitive salary commensurate with experience
● 401k after one year of employment
● Health Insurance covered 50% by employer
● Generous vacation offering

Please send resumes to Megan@mvpublicrelations.com, subject line Fashion PR Assistant. 

