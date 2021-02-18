MVPR Is Hiring A Senior Account Manager For Their Editorial PR Division In New York, NY

New York City based PR agency, MVPR, is looking for an experienced candidate to join its Editorial PR division. The ideal candidate will possess a breadth of experience across women’s and men’s fashion, beauty, accessories and lifestyle clientele. The successful candidate must have a minimum of 5-7 years of Public Relations agency experience in the fashion industry, with a proven track record of feature story & market placement coverage.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

● Lead Client Liaison across several divisional accounts (fashion, accessories, beauty & lifestyle)

● Pitch & secure strategic press coverage for clients including brand features, designers profiles & product placement in top print and online media outlets

● Creatively & strategically plan, implement & execute PR launch strategies across several accounts

● Maintain strong relationships with key fashion, beauty, accessories and lifestyle editors and features writers

● Create innovative communications strategies that maximize brand visibility

● Contribute to new ideas for client opportunities and have a superior knowledge of the evolving media landscape

● Day-to-day lead on communication with clients, building rapport and credibility with the client, based on trust and expert counsel

● Ensure client satisfaction with the agency, services and staff, and quickly and effectively resolve client issues or concerns

● Excellent team skills, working alongside junior and senior members of the agency

● Manage, coach and motivate junior members of the team to ensure day to day operations run smoothly and PR results are delivered; while supporting them in their growth to the next level

● Efficient, organized with excellent time management skills and adherence to deadlines

● Oversee the creation and completion of client reports, agendas, recaps, etc.

● Manage and coordinate press events, new product launch events, and desksides (virtual or otherwise)

QUALIFICATIONS:

● Must have 5-7 years agency experience in a managerial role

● Superior knowledge of fashion, beauty & lifestyle media practices

● Excellent track record in garnering top-tier coverage in print & digital media

● Must have proven editor relationships

● Must have ability to thrive in fast paced, deadline oriented, high-energy environment, with a positive attitude

● Excellent prioritizing and time management skills

● Ability to multitask and not let things fall through the cracks

● Must have a tenacious, resourceful & problem solving attitude

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills

● Proficient in Excel, Word, Powerpoint

● Proficient in Launch Metrics, Fashion GPS

COMPENSATION:

● Competitive salary commensurate with experience

● 401k after one year of employment

● Health Insurance covered 50% by employer

● Generous vacation offering

Please send resumes to Megan@mvpublicrelations.com, subject line Senior Account Manager.