Naked Retail Is Hiring An Inventory Manager In New York, NY

Naked Retail is a New York-based store with a rotating cast of brands. Brands who primarily live on the internet. Brands who we hand select to be partners. Partners who have the same values as us. Well designed and well intentioned.

Each brand is activated within Naked for a minimum of three months, up to one year. Our team handles the design, build out and staffing to create an efficient, collaborative experience.

www.nakedretailgroup.com

Position: Inventory Manager

Location: Flagship Store: 224 Mulberry St., Nolita

Responsibilities:

• Track incoming and outgoing shipments

• Maintain count accuracy (digital and physical counting)

• Update database with incoming and outgoing products

• Load and unload deliveries

• Commit fully to product knowledge of all installed brands

• Contribute to the flow of conversations that connect clients with brands, brands with NAKED, and our community with NAKED culture

• Collect customer feedback with management for our brand partners

• Properly “Intro” prospective talent and brand partner conversations

• Support execution of store cleanliness, visual standards, and overall aesthetic throughout all shifts

Requirements:

• Friendly and energetic personality with elevated communication

• Extremely detail-oriented and organized

• Adapts easily and quickly

• Ability to work weekends, holidays, and special events preferred

To Apply: Please send your resume to kristen@nakedretailgroup.com, subject line Inventory Manager.