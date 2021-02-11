Must Read: The 'Unbundling' of NYFW, Over 300 Fashion Nova Workers in L.A. Have Gotten Covid-19

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

The "unbundling" of New York Fashion Week

As IMG rolls out its official schedule for New York Fashion Week, Chantal Fernandez breaks down the changes in its calendar, as well as the CFDA's, and in the ways designers present new collections more broadly, in Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

Over 300 Fashion Nova workers have gotten Covid-19

A new report from the L.A. County health department found that 304 workers at Fashion Nova's distribution center have contracted Covid-19, according to WWD; in an e-mail for Fashionista, a representative for the brand noted that this number is for total cases since October 2020, and that, in the last reporting period, there have been six new positive cases and that its current infection rate is less than 3%. Louis Vuitton, Reformation and Amazon have also seen Covid numbers go up at manufacturing and distribution centers in the region since January. {WWD}

Revisionary gives back through Black History Month Impact Initiative

Revisionary, a retail platform specializing in BIPOC-owned brands, recently introduced a Black History Month Impact Initiative through which shoppers can buy products from 22 Black-owned companies while supporting organizations like the Loveland Foundation, Equal Justice Initiative, The Okra Project and more, as a portion of sales from the edit will go to these groups. Browse the selection here. {Fashionista Inbox}

Addressing fashion week's size-inclusivity problem

For The Zoe Report, Gianluca Russo speaks with models, designers, casting agents and editors (including Tyler!) about the recent strides made within the fashion industry towards size inclusivity on the runway and what issues still need to be addressed. {The Zoe Report}

Latest New Concepts @ Nordstrom spotlights Black designers

On Thursday, Nordstrom opened its latest New Concepts @ Nordstrom shop, Concept 012: Black_Space, which was developed, designed and curated by Black creatives, including Azza Yousif, Matthew Henson and Marcus Paul. It'll be live through early May online at nordstrom.com and at 12 Nordstrom stores. {Fashionista Inbox}

This article has been updated with new information from Fashion Nova.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.