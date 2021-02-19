44 Stunning Beauty Looks From Fall 2021 New York Fashion Week

This season's collections — in whatever form they were presented — were accompanied by some truly memorable hair, makeup and nail looks.

A look from Markarian's Fall 2021 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Like last season (and, um, pretty much everything else), Fall 2021 New York Fashion Week continued to look a little different than what we're used to. But nevertheless, this season's collections — in whatever form they were presented — were accompanied by some truly memorable hair, makeup and nail moments.

On the trend front, hair accessories are still going strong, and for next fall, they're either big and bold, steeped in nostalgia for decades past, or some combination of both. Sandy Liang's models wore big, stretchy black headbands close to their hairlines that seemed to blend mod '60s vibes with a touch of '90s grunge. The hair for Anna Sui's presentation also drew from the swinging '60s (a favorite reference for the designer), with hairstylist Garren creating roughed-up, bouncy styles and wrapping many of them in triangle bandanas. Artful headpieces were center stage for Claudia Li, while both Alice & Olivia and Kim Shui's collections were accented by intricate updos covered with jewelry-like adornments.

Individuality and embracing models' natural hair textures continued to have a big moment, as well, particularly on the Jason Wu runway, for which hairstylist Lacy Redway — a braiding master who is known for her ability to work magic on every hair type — created an array of looks including precise cornrows and bouncy curled styles to highlight each model's uniqueness.

As for makeup, we were pleasantly surprised to see bold lip looks punctuating multiple collections — masks, it seems, be damned (but please, still wear yours!). Libertine, Prabal Gurung and Naeem Khan's models wore precise red lips, while Jonathan Simkhai and Sandy Liang showed deeper, moodier oxblood shades on their models, offering hope for a time when perhaps we won't need to cover our mouths anymore. Thick, black eyeliner was another recurring theme, with Alice & Olivia, Duncan, Victoria Beckham and Liang all showing some iteration of it.

In the galleries below, our roundup of standout beauty looks from the Fall 2021 New York runways — or look books, or virtual presentations, or...whatever. Click through to see all of the hair, makeup and nail ideas we're most definitely adding to our inspiration boards.

