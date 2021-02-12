Must Read: The Chaos of NYFW Fall 2021, 'Elle' Celebrates Black Tastemakers in Beauty

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

The chaos of Fall 2021 NYFW

Ahead of New York Fashion Week's Fall 2021 kickoff on Sunday, Booth Moore asks, "where does American fashion go from here?" for WWD. This season may be the franchise's "most splintered" ever, notes Moore, "but against the odds, designers have been prepping collections, shooting look books and creating short films all while coping with slashed budgets, supply chain issues, Covid-19 cases in the sample room and snowstorms." How will designers create opportunity amidst all this adversity? {WWD}

'Elle' celebrates Black tastemakers in beauty

As part of the latest installment of Elle's "State of Black Beauty," the publication shines a light on the behind-the-scenes Black tastemakers and trendsetters in beauty who have influenced the industry and helped to shape visual culture in myriad ways. "The beauty industry never designed a level playing field for all creatives to succeed. But that never stopped so many of the industry's culture-defining names from making noise," write Nerisha Penrose and Chloe Hall in an introduction to the piece. {Elle}

Sephora and Brother Vellies partner for limited-edition makeup bag collection

Sephora Collection partnered with luxury accessories label Brother Vellies on a limited-edition collection of makeup bags; the collaboration has reportedly been in the works for more than two years. The collection, which ranges in price from $30 to $48, is available on Sephora.com beginning Friday. {Fashionista inbox}

Megan Thee Stallion becomes global ambassador for Mielle Organics

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been tapped as the new face of Mielle Organics, a Black-owned hair-care brand. She is the first celebrity ambassador for the brand. "I'm excited to represent a global hair-care brand that is Black-owned and women-led," she said in a press statement. "It's an incredible feeling to become an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women to stand in their natural beauty." {WWD}

Why are Facebook and Instagram rejecting fashion ads for people with disabilities?

"The algorithms that are the gatekeepers to the commercial side of Facebook (as well as Instagram, which is owned by Facebook) routinely misidentify adaptive fashion products and block them from their platforms," writes Vanessa Friedman for The New York Times. At least six small businesses that make adaptive clothing for people with disabilities have experienced problems getting their ads approved by the platforms because they were seen to promote "medical and health care products and services including medical devices," despite not actually doing so. "The adaptive fashion struggle reflects a bigger issue," writes Friedman, invoking the context of bigger conversations surrounding representation in media right now: "the implicit biases embedded in machine learning, and the way they impact marginalized communities." {The New York Times}

