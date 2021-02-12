19 Statement-Making Hoop Earrings on Sale for When You Want To Dress Up With Minimal Effort

The easiest way to virtually impress.
Author:
Publish date:
online-sales-hoop-earring

The business-on-top, pajamas-on-bottom look that's become the work-from-home uniform is incomplete without a pair of statement earrings. Conspicuous ear adornments will overpower most distractions that come with having makeshift offices in our kitchens. And like wearing lipstick, putting on hoops — both classic and modern, chunky iterations — for a video call instantly give off the impression that you care, even if your hair hasn't been brushed in three days. 

With that in mind, we've rounded up 19 hoop earrings on sale that you can wear "to work" or wear off-duty when you just feel like dressing up a little Happy shopping! 

mondo mondo hoop
timelesspearly
soko-jewelry-earrings
19
Gallery
19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

bermdua-shorts
Shopping

17 Bermuda Shorts on Sale for When You're Tired of Denim Cutoffs

The longer, the better.

online-sales-valentines-day-outfit-2
Shopping

31 Things on Sale You'll Actually Want To Wear on Valentine's Day

Deals on red and pink dresses and pajamas, ahead.

knit-bralette
Shopping

13 Super Cozy Sweater Bras on Sale

We could all use an extra layer of coziness this winter.

printed dresses
Shopping

17 Printed Dresses on Sale That'll Make You Feel Like You're on Vacation

Even if you're just spending a quiet afternoon in your backyard.