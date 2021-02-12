19 Statement-Making Hoop Earrings on Sale for When You Want To Dress Up With Minimal Effort

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The business-on-top, pajamas-on-bottom look that's become the work-from-home uniform is incomplete without a pair of statement earrings. Conspicuous ear adornments will overpower most distractions that come with having makeshift offices in our kitchens. And like wearing lipstick, putting on hoops — both classic and modern, chunky iterations — for a video call instantly give off the impression that you care, even if your hair hasn't been brushed in three days.

With that in mind, we've rounded up 19 hoop earrings on sale that you can wear "to work" or wear off-duty when you just feel like dressing up a little Happy shopping!

19 Gallery 19 Images

