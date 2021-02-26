19 Runway-Approved Clogs and Sweater Vests on Sale To Shop Now

Start filling your closet with two of Fall 2021's biggest trends.
A look from the PH5 Fall 2021 collection. 

A look from the PH5 Fall 2021 collection. 

Even though the overeager fashion calendar gives us ample time to think about how to adopt Fall 2021 runway looks into our everyday lives, why wait until September? American designers practically made it rain clogs and sweater vests last week, and we've never been more ready to take part in this perfect quirky style storm. But, as with any trending fashion item, it's best to test the waters before fully diving in (i.e. amassing an army of sleeveless pullovers). So, in the spirit of sartorial experimentation, we've rounded up our favorite clogs and sweater vests on sale that you can incorporate into your wardrobe now as you wait for the Fall 2021 pieces to hit stores. This way, you'll know whether to invest in a pair of fuzzy Victor Glemaud clogs come autumn. Happy shopping! 

Clogs 

celine clogs
11
Gallery
11 Images

Sweater Vests 

ganni sweater vest
yan13 vest
off-white sweater vest
8
Gallery
8 Images

