13 Knitting Essentials on Sale That'll Inspire You to Take Up the Cozy Craft

Plus, a few discounted ready-to-wear knit items you'll want to add to your wardrobe.
Author:
Publish date:
knitting-sales

Winter's bone-chilling temperatures make everything knitwear, from a chunky cardigan to soft ribbed leggings, our most prized possessions. And now that we're spending less time dealing with commutes in the snow and more time sitting on our couches, we're looking at our knits not just as warm companions, but as hobbies, too. With this in mind, we've rounded up a few knitting essentials and kits on sale for those who want to dabble in the cozy craft — plus, a few discounted, but just as covetable knit items that we'd like to add to our closet. Happy shopping! 

tanya-taylor-beanie
wool and the gang
victor glemaud knitwear
13
Gallery
13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

knit-bralette
Shopping

13 Super Cozy Sweater Bras on Sale

We could all use an extra layer of coziness this winter.

shop-fall-transitional-knits
Shopping

Ease Into Fall With These 17 On-Trend Transitional Knits

Cardigans, ponchos and vests, oh my!

online-sales-shop-cashmere
Shopping

13 Cashmere Sweaters on Sale for a Luxurious Start To Fall

Give your hoodies a break.

online-sales-
Shopping

19 V-Neck Sweaters on Sale to Round Out Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe

Knits for days!