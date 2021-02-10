Optimist Consulting Is Hiring An Entry-Level Account Coordinator, Luxury / Lifestyle Division In New York, NY (Temporarily Remote)

Optimist Consulting is seeking a PR professional for immediate start to work in a boutique PR agency setting to assist in executing strategic publicity campaigns for prominent luxury/lifestyle brands and special events.

Job Type: Full-Time, Entry-Level

Optimist Consulting is seeking a PR professional for immediate start to work in a boutique PR agency setting to assist in executing strategic publicity campaigns for prominent luxury/lifestyle brands and special events. The job is temporarily remote due to the current Covid-19 crisis, but as restrictions ease, we will ask this person to be located in the New York office.

This individual will assist the team on managing daily account activities.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

● Compiling client media coverage for monthly reporting

● Drafting pitches, media alerts, fact sheets, backgrounders and other press materials

● Creating weekly/monthly progress reports as needed

● Maintaining agency lists of editors, stylists, celebrities and industry resources

● Preparing meeting agendas and client updates, etc.

● Researching and monitoring cultural events

● Managing product loans and sample trafficking

● Attending client and media events (Virtual or in-person, safety permitting)

● Any other duties as assigned

Preferred Qualifications:

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills

● Professional workplace demeanor

● Ability to work well with others and take direction

● Highly-organized, able to prioritize tasks (strong attention to detail is a must)

● Creative and energetic personality

● Knowledge of and interest in industry events, trends and culture

● Social media knowledge, including influencer relations

Required Qualifications:

● Public relations or media experience with luxury, fashion, retail, or lifestyle brands; agency experience preferred (internship experience accepted)

● B.A in public relations, journalism, communications, marketing or a related field

Why Optimist:

● Supportive and dynamic office culture

● Opportunity to be part of a creative team

● Medical and Dental benefits for full time employees

● 401k for full-time employees

● PTO and generous holiday schedule

● For more information: www.optimistconsulting.com

Interested candidates should apply by sending their resume and cover letter to jobs@optimistconsulting.com with the subject line “Account Coordinator.”



Salary commensurate with experience.