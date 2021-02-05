Must Read: Pull Up for Change Introduces 'Make it Black' Initiative, TikTok Partners With British Fashion Council

Photo: Courtesy of Pull Up for Change

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Pull Up for Change introduces new 'Make it Black' initiative

Pull Up for Change and its founder Sharon Chuter's new "Make it Black" campaign takes aim at outmoded, negative associations with the word "black." Initiatives include introducing a Change.org petition to change the dictionary definition, and partnering with nine beauty brands on a fundraising campaign. "The Make It Black campaign deals [a] blow to systemic racism and calls for history to be re-written by reclaiming the word black and making consumers understand that black is nothing but beautiful," explains a release from the organization. Briogeo, Colourpop, Dragun Beauty, Flower Beauty, Maybelline, Morphe, NYX, PUR and Uoma Beauty have created limited-edition "Make it Black" products to be sold online at Ulta, with 100% of gross profits going to Pull Up for Change's new Impact Fund, which will "deploy capital to Black-owned businesses and will be allocated as grants to emerging Black founders." For more information, visit makeitblack.org. {Fashionista inbox}

TikTok partners with the British Fashion Council

The British Fashion Council announced a new partnership with TikTok for Newgen, the organization's initiative to support emerging designers. The two entities will collaborate to "create a bespoke programme [sic] of activity for all Newgen recipients, including streaming support of designer shows, mentoring, master classes and digital support," per a release announcing the news. {Fashionista inbox}

How travel magazines are filling their pages

Nearly a year into the pandemic, Kathryn Hopkins explores how travel publications such as Condé Nast Traveler, Afar and Travel + Leisure are functioning for WWD. Travel plunged around 96% at the beginning of the crisis, so magazines quickly pivoted into two categories, per Hopkins: "in-depth Covid-19 coverage as it related to travel (up to date information on all the new rules and regulations) and pure armchair escapism." {WWD}

Nordstrom's plan for rethinking retail going forward

"No one wants to be called a 'department store' anymore," writes Lauren Sherman for Business of Fashion. She interviewed Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom about the retailer's plans to cope with the challenges it faces. Focus on customer service remains key, and it will also be prioritizing a wide range of price tiers, emphasizing the importance of online retail and utilizing data-driven personalization. {Business of Fashion}

Grazia USA announces new hires

Grazia USA and its publisher Pantheon Media Group announced new appointments to its team ahead of fashion month. The publication tapped Zoe Ruffner from Vogue as Fashion & Beauty Features Director, Gabrielle Prescod from BDG Media as Market Director and Channing Hargrove from Refinery29 as Culture Editor. {Fashionista inbox}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.