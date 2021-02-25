Must Read: RAISEfashion and Anti Racism Fund Launch HBCU Internship Program, Allbirds Invests in Next-Gen Leather

Photo: Courtesy of RAISEfashion

RAISEfashion partners with Anti Racism Fund on internship program for HBCU students

RAISEfashion, the non-profit advisory network supporting Black-owned brands through pro-bono business consulting, is working with the Anti Racism Fund on funding a 10-week fashion and retail internship program in New York and Los Angeles for undergraduate rising juniors and seniors from four HBCUs: Howard University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and Florida A&M University. Participating companies include Cartier, Saks Fifth Avenue, Richemont, Bloomingdale's, Shopbop, Tory Burch, Frame, Intermix, Staud, Jonathan Simkhai, Altuzarra, Lafayette 148 and ITB Worldwide. Applications are open now on the RAISEfashion website through March 12; acceptances will be sent out in May. {Fashionista Inbox}

Allbirds invests in next-gen leather

Allbirds announced it had invested $2 million in Natural Fiber Welding's Mirum technology — which uses natural polymers to create materials for product designers — and would introduce a 100% natural Plant Leather in the near future. "For too long, fashion companies have relied on dirty synthetics and unsustainable leather, prioritizing speed and cost over the environment. Natural Fiber Welding is creating scalable, sustainable antidotes to leather, and doing so with the potential for a game-changing 98% reduction in carbon emissions," Joey Zwillinger, co-founder and co-CEO of Allbirds, said, in a statement. {Fashionista Inbox}

A Victoria's Secret docu-series is coming to Hulu

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a three-part television series titled "The Rise and Fall of Victoria's Secret" from Film 45 will premiere on Hulu early next year. It's expected to cover the lingerie brand's 40-year history, including its more recent controversies and financial troubles. {The Hollywood Reporter}

Savage x Fenty casts first little person brand ambassador

This week, Tamera McLaughlin became the first little person to appear in a Savage x Fenty campaign as a brand ambassador, WWD reported. She shared images modeling a black set from the Rihanna-helmed lingerie label on social media. {WWD}

