Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Rihanna

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History: All-Star Edition' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks from the stylish stars who make regular appearances on best-dressed lists.

Rihanna's impact on fashion goes far beyond her own design contributions to the industry — through her inclusive lingerie line Savage x Fenty, her LVMH-backed luxury brand Fenty (which recently announced its closure) or the many collaborations she's worked on over the years. She's been a muse, a trend-starter, an industry-recognized icon. She's won the Met Gala, multiple times. She's worn fresh-off-the-runway ready-to-wear, custom haute couture, emerging labels and high-street brands alike, giving us countless Great Outfits over the years.

When it comes to fashion, Rihanna has proven to be fearless, fun, curious, inventive, playful, aspirational and inspirational. (Hey, can you tell we're fans?) So, in honor of her birthday, we rounded up all of our favorites of Rihanna's best looks (or at least, all the ones our Getty subscription would allow) in the gallery, below:

34 Gallery 34 Images

Feeling inspired? Shop these Rihanna-inspired picks:

22 Gallery 22 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.