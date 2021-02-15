Rixo Is Launching Bridal

After seeing how customers would buy the brand's ready-to-wear pieces for weddings, Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey were moved to officially venture into the category.

Rixo, the British contemporary fashion label known for its vintage-inspired printed dresses and separates, is launching into bridal. Though, it probably won't come as a surprise to fans.

"Bridal is something that has been in our minds and in work for a few years now," Rixo co-founder Henrietta Rix tells Fashionista, over e-mail, noting how, since the brand launched a little over five years ago, people have been buying its dresses for weddings — as guests, bridesmaids or even the person getting married. "It's so inspiring for us to see and urged us to design our own bridal specific collection."

Like they do with Rixo's ready-to-wear lines, Rix and business partner Orlagh McCloskey began by pulling vintage inspiration, citing Bianca Jagger, Yoko Ono and Priscilla Presley's respective bridal looks as references; they also looked to more recent examples from Solange Knowles and Zoë Kravitz. Beyond celebrity style, Rix says, "we grew up watching 'The Parent Trap' on repeat so Elizabeth James's central London bridal boutique was a really fun reference point for us, too."

Once that was done, McCloskey got to fitting each style, a process she estimates "has taken over a year" from start to finish: "Alongside perfecting the fit and drape, I worked to find the perfect silk that didn't crease and was the most flattering without needing a heavy lining." The final lineup is representative of the brand's DNA, she adds, "oozing that glamour and confidence that every woman wants to feel on their special day."

In addition to its vintage-inspired shapes and silhouettes, Rixo has built a devoted audience through its use of print and color. Given the nature of bridal dressing, there aren't really graphic elements in this collection — so, the focus is instead on the luxe fabrics and cuts, according to McCloskey. "When it comes to a wedding dress, we know that [fabric and fit are] more important than ever, and we want our Rixo brides to not only feel beautiful but also completely relaxed and worry-free," she adds. Enter: its brand-new bespoke silk material. "It's a special touch that really elevates the range."

Rixo also considered versatility: In its inaugural bridal offering, there are a variety of styles, ranging from easy silky sets to long lace gowns with trains, to fit different occasions and types of ceremonies, as well as personalities and desired aesthetics. Plus, McCloskey notes that there are pieces for before and after — "silk slips and gowns for getting ready, and mini dresses and jackets for the party or the next day" — so that they can live in the customer's wardrobe for a long time. "We wanted to create special garments that you can take away from the day and wear again," she says.

For the lookbook, the brand imagines "the magical journey of a wedding day, with a creative focus on the romantic tradition of 'something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue,'" Rix explains: The "something old" are the vintage accessories seen throughout; the "something new" is the collection, of course; the "something borrowed" are the flowers, which were plucked from her mom's garden; and the "something blue" is the custom-printed backdrop the pieces were shot against.

"From the get-go we were so excited for how we were going to capture the collection and share our vision with the world," she adds. "Photoshoots are a huge part of Rixo. Imagery can tell a thousand words."

Pieces in the collection are available for purchase on Rixo's website in sizes U.K. 6 to 16 (US 2 to 12). Prices start at £295 (approximately $404 at current conversion rates) and cap out at £1,450 (about $1,985). The bridal line will also debut at London Fashion Week, on Feb. 23.

This is only the beginning for Rixo in this space. "We would love it to be something that we can continue and develop," McCloskey says. "We're just so excited to launch our debut bridal collection — it's a moment we have been dreaming of for so long!"

See the full Rixo bridal lookbook in the gallery, below.

