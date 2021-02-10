Must Read: Savage X Fenty Raises $115 Million to Expand Into Retail, the 'Gorilla Glue Girl' Represents a Deeper Problem

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Savage x Fenty announces $115 million in funding and expansion into retail

On Wednesday, Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie brand announced that it has completed a $115 million Series B fundraising round (while the Fenty fashion line is closing). The latest round was led by the Growth Fund of L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, with participation from existing investors as well as a number of new investors. With the Series B funding, the company plans to expand into retail. {Fashionista inbox}

The "Gorilla Glue Girl" TikTok is deeper than a viral hair mishap

Tessica Brown's TikTok went viral after she used the video-sharing platform to document the aftermath of her decision to use Gorilla Glue as a substitute for hairspray. In a new piece fo Allure, Jihan Forbes uses Brown's painful hair mishap to demonstrate a deeper problem that Black women have faced for centuries: sacrificing their health to achieve sleek hair. "Our hair doesn't lay down for a reason, yet we have been told it is only acceptable if it does," writes Forbes. "Acceptable to whom? Why do we recoil at fuzzy edges or the tight little coils that spring up at the back of our head when we sweat out our straightened kinks? Those features are ours." {Allure}

Inauguration designers prepare for New York Fashion Week

High off weeks of media attention after dressing key figures for the Presidential Inauguration, Alexandra O'Neill of Markarian, Sergio Hudson and Jonathan Cohen discussed their now-famous designs and their upcoming collections with WWD's Booth Moore. Both Cohen and O'Neil said their soon-to-be released fall lines will be similar to the looks they created for the events surrounding the inauguration, while Hudson didn't discuss the details of his upcoming range, but said he's "doing a full-out fall."

{WWD}

Black beauty trailblazers reflect on their biggest inspirations

In honor of Black History Month, Vogue asked 38 Black leaders in the beauty industry to share their biggest beauty inspirations. The list includes trailblazers like Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter, who cited Diana Ross as her beauty hero, and actor and founder of Pattern Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross, who picked businesswoman Annie Turnbo Malone for her entrepreneurship. {Vogue}

Target releases the full look book for its upcoming Levi's collaboration

Target released the complete look book for its collaboration with Levi's on Wednesday, just a little over two weeks before the collection launches on Feb. 28. The retailer teamed up with the famed denim brand on a line of over 100 items, including everything from sherpa-lined seating to Americana-inspired tableware, and of course, jean jackets. Check out a selection of look book images in the gallery below. {Fashionista inbox}

4 Gallery 4 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.