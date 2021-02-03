Savannah Engel Is Hiring A PR Coordinator - Fashion, Lifestyle, Hospitality in New York, NY
Savannah Engel Public Relations is looking for a full time Public Relations Coordinator starting ASAP. Candidates must be driven, detail-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Ideally with Fashion, Lifestyle, and Hospitality background. Coordinator, will work directly under our full-time PR Manager, and in tandem with our assistant and interns. Minimum 2 years Fashion PR experience. Position will be both remote and in-person. The person will work on pitching, oversee sample trafficking, seeding, product and brand launches, VIP dressing, event production and more...
Responsibilities:
- Oversee sample trafficking & inventory management
- Updating of publication, VIP & influencer contacts lists
- Oversee Press coverage tracking and logging
- Drafting and distribution of product pitches to all relevant media outlets
- Draft, edit and distribute press releases and other relevant PR materials
- Draft and distribution of all feature pitches to all relevant media outlets
- Feature Pitching
- Creation of case studies
- Knowledge of celebrity dressing
- Build on existing relationships with celebrity stylists, agents, managers, and PRs
- Help manage a team of 6-8 interns
- Manage client-facing project, partnerships, and collaborations
- Build on existing media relationships within the industry, while also creating new contacts within the fashion, lifestyle, and design realms
The Ideal Candidate
- A minimum of 2 years of experience in Public Relations in Fashion, Hospitality and Lifestyle and a proven track record in a management role working with luxury clients
- Self-starter with strong organizational skills who can multitask and prioritize
- Well versed in media, fashion, wellness, celebrity, hospitality, culture, and entertainment industry trends
- Proven relationships with media and business contacts that have delivered demonstrable results
- Strong communications skills
- Strong interpersonal skills with experience in supervising and managing multiple projects
- Ability to adapt to changing deadlines and schedules
- Skilled at writing press releases and other PR related documents
- Experience using Fashion GPS and Meltwater to track and organize samples
Savannah Engel PR Clients & Events
RETAINER:
- Markarian –PR and VIP
- Morgan Lane - PR and VIP
- PatBO - PR and VIP
- Dos Swim - PR and VIP
- Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief - Auction/Art and Production
To Apply: Please send your resume to savannah@savannahengel.com, subject line PR Coordinator.