Savannah Engel Is Hiring A PR Coordinator - Fashion, Lifestyle, Hospitality in New York, NY

Savannah Engel Public Relations is looking for a full time Public Relations Coordinator starting ASAP. Candidates must be driven, detail-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Ideally with Fashion, Lifestyle, and Hospitality background. Coordinator, will work directly under our full-time PR Manager, and in tandem with our assistant and interns. Minimum 2 years Fashion PR experience. Position will be both remote and in-person. The person will work on pitching, oversee sample trafficking, seeding, product and brand launches, VIP dressing, event production and more...

Responsibilities:

  • Oversee sample trafficking & inventory management
  • Updating of publication, VIP & influencer contacts lists
  • Oversee Press coverage tracking and logging
  • Drafting and distribution of product pitches to all relevant media outlets
  • Draft, edit and distribute press releases and other relevant PR materials
  • Draft and distribution of all feature pitches to all relevant media outlets
  • Feature Pitching
  • Creation of case studies
  • Knowledge of celebrity dressing
  • Build on existing relationships with celebrity stylists, agents, managers, and PRs
  • Help manage a team of 6-8 interns
  • Manage client-facing project, partnerships, and collaborations
  • Build on existing media relationships within the industry, while also creating new contacts within the fashion, lifestyle, and design realms

The Ideal Candidate

  • A minimum of 2 years of experience in Public Relations in Fashion, Hospitality and Lifestyle and a proven track record in a management role working with luxury clients
  • Self-starter with strong organizational skills who can multitask and prioritize
  • Well versed in media, fashion, wellness, celebrity, hospitality, culture, and entertainment industry trends
  • Proven relationships with media and business contacts that have delivered demonstrable results
  • Strong communications skills
  • Strong interpersonal skills with experience in supervising and managing multiple projects
  • Ability to adapt to changing deadlines and schedules
  • Skilled at writing press releases and other PR related documents
  • Experience using Fashion GPS and Meltwater to track and organize samples

Savannah Engel PR Clients & Events
RETAINER:

  • Markarian –PR and VIP
  • Morgan Lane - PR and VIP
  • PatBO - PR and VIP
  • Dos Swim - PR and VIP
  • Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief - Auction/Art and Production 

To Apply: Please send your resume to savannah@savannahengel.com, subject line PR Coordinator.

