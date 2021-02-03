Savannah Engel Is Hiring A PR Coordinator - Fashion, Lifestyle, Hospitality in New York, NY

Savannah Engel Public Relations is looking for a full time Public Relations Coordinator starting ASAP. Candidates must be driven, detail-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Ideally with Fashion, Lifestyle, and Hospitality background. Coordinator, will work directly under our full-time PR Manager, and in tandem with our assistant and interns. Minimum 2 years Fashion PR experience. Position will be both remote and in-person. The person will work on pitching, oversee sample trafficking, seeding, product and brand launches, VIP dressing, event production and more...

Responsibilities:

Oversee sample trafficking & inventory management

Updating of publication, VIP & influencer contacts lists

Oversee Press coverage tracking and logging

Drafting and distribution of product pitches to all relevant media outlets

Draft, edit and distribute press releases and other relevant PR materials

Draft and distribution of all feature pitches to all relevant media outlets

Feature Pitching

Creation of case studies

Knowledge of celebrity dressing

Build on existing relationships with celebrity stylists, agents, managers, and PRs

Help manage a team of 6-8 interns

Manage client-facing project, partnerships, and collaborations

Build on existing media relationships within the industry, while also creating new contacts within the fashion, lifestyle, and design realms

The Ideal Candidate

A minimum of 2 years of experience in Public Relations in Fashion, Hospitality and Lifestyle and a proven track record in a management role working with luxury clients

Self-starter with strong organizational skills who can multitask and prioritize

Well versed in media, fashion, wellness, celebrity, hospitality, culture, and entertainment industry trends

Proven relationships with media and business contacts that have delivered demonstrable results

Strong communications skills

Strong interpersonal skills with experience in supervising and managing multiple projects

Ability to adapt to changing deadlines and schedules

Skilled at writing press releases and other PR related documents

Experience using Fashion GPS and Meltwater to track and organize samples

Savannah Engel PR Clients & Events

RETAINER:

Markarian –PR and VIP

Morgan Lane - PR and VIP

PatBO - PR and VIP

Dos Swim - PR and VIP

Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief - Auction/Art and Production

To Apply: Please send your resume to savannah@savannahengel.com, subject line PR Coordinator.