Great Outfits in Fashion History: Selena Gomez in a Custom Coach Moto Jacket Dress

The 2017 American Music Awards were a big night for Selena Gomez. She was performing a brand new single during the ceremony, and debuting a brand new — blonde! — 'do on the red carpet. What has really stuck with us from that night, though, has been the custom biker jacket/mini dress she arrived in.

The surprise wasn't so much that she wore Coach. (She'd been its brand ambassador for almost a year at that point.) Its more that the Stuart Vevers-designed style — a slick, form-fitted mini dress mimicking a classic moto (a Coach staple) — was decidedly edgier than the silhouettes Gomez typically wore on the red carpet.

Aside from a handful of small star patches and silver zippers, the design of the dress was pretty clean and streamlined. Gomez accessorized with a pair of studded heels, also by Coach. Speaking with Billboard at the time, longtime stylist Kate Young said that the look took only "two weeks to create," and that it was meant to serve as a "counterpoint to her performance look," which consisted of a silky white slip dress and sneakers. Reminiscing on it last year, she wrote on Instagram how they knew they didn't want a gown for this event, so they turned to one of Coach's ready-to-wear signatures: the leather jacket.

