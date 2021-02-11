17 Almond Oil-Colored Winter Clothes for a Dairy-Free Alternative to Stick-of-Butter Dressing

Considering that stick-of-butter dressing predated the banana bread baking craze of 2020, it's fair to say we've spent the last year and a half either melting the beloved dairy product or wearing it in some sizzling leather form. And while butter — as both an aesthetic muse and flavor carrier — has served us well, it's time to look beyond the dairy aisle for inspiration.

Pantone's Winter 2021 color report offered up a more subtle and healthier hue: almond oil. Boasting a similar formula to butter, almond oil has tonal ingredients of ivory, white and golden honey yellow — not to be confused with the pale yellow shade that's associated with butter.

Like the many benefits of the liquid substance, which include skin-soothing and powerful moisturizing properties, almond oil is a versatile color to have in your closet. In winter, it coats loungewear and knits in an extra layer of cozy and in summer, it's a happier and more refreshing neutral for sun dresses. With months to go until the latter season, we've rounded up 17 cold-weather items — from comfy sweatsuits to cool puffers — to get you through the next few months.

