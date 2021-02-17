16 Cute and Cozy Cardigans to Cuddle Up in All Winter

Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Ah, cardigans — a wardrobe staple so beloved, they were immortalized in a Taylor Swift song. Of course, they were a hero piece long before they had an anthem, but we've definitely come to appreciate them a little bit more during this time spent at home. They've added a touch of comfort to our Zoom-appropriate work-from-home attire and a cozy layer of warmth on socially-distant walks. You know you'll get wear out of them, and with so many new iterations coming out this season, why not consider upgrading?

Below, we've rounded up 16 of our favorite cute cardigans in which to ride out the winter and cuddle up all through spring.

16 Gallery 16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.