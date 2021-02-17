16 Cute and Cozy Cardigans to Cuddle Up in All Winter

Alexa, play "Cardigan" by Taylor Swift.
Author:
Publish date:
Cardigan Street Style Paris

Ah, cardigans — a wardrobe staple so beloved, they were immortalized in a Taylor Swift song. Of course, they were a hero piece long before they had an anthem, but we've definitely come to appreciate them a little bit more during this time spent at home. They've added a touch of comfort to our Zoom-appropriate work-from-home attire and a cozy layer of warmth on socially-distant walks. You know you'll get wear out of them, and with so many new iterations coming out this season, why not consider upgrading?

Below, we've rounded up 16 of our favorite cute cardigans in which to ride out the winter and cuddle up all through spring. 

Ciao Lucia Varese Cardigan Acqua Space Dye
Nikki Chasin SHEBA CARDIGAN SWEATER, POWDER
Pilcro Diana Cropped Cardigan Antrhropologie
16
Gallery
16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

shop-knitwear-fall-2020
Shopping

Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Favorite Knits for Fall

From a bagel-adorned pullover to a boxy cropped cardigan.

short-sleeve-knit
Shopping

19 Short-Sleeve Knits That Will Help You Beat the Heat in Style

We recommend wearing them with nothing more than a bralette underneath.

shop-fall-transitional-knits
Shopping

Ease Into Fall With These 17 On-Trend Transitional Knits

Cardigans, ponchos and vests, oh my!

shop-spring-blouses
Shopping

These 21 Editor-Approved Blouses Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Day

And help you look better on Zoom.