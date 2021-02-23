Simone Rocha Makes Clothes for 'Fragile Rebels' for Fall 2021

A look from the Simone Rocha Fall 2021 collection. Photo: Courtesy of Simone Rocha

As much of the design world grapples with what clothing should look like in a pandemic reality, Simone Rocha seems largely unbothered, at least judging by her Fall 2021 collection.

Rather than trying to pivot into sweatpants or loungewear, Rocha is sticking with the signatures that have earned her a reputation and a following: oversized silhouettes, lots of tulle and an air of goth romanticism. Filmed in a naturally daylit church with stained glass windows in the background, the brand's Fall 2021 digital show references the religious art that so often finds its way into her work without explicitly including it in the content of the collection.

For Fall 2021, Rocha is "thinking of clothes in a protective and practical way" and exploring the idea of "fragile rebels," according to her sparse, somewhat-cryptic show notes. Practically, that means juxtaposing delicate details like tulle, ruffles and floral embroidery with leather moto jacket details and chunky, thick-soled shoes. While the exaggerated silhouettes easily make an impression from afar, there's also plenty to notice in the details, from the porcelain earrings to the pearl-studded laces on the otherwise tough-looking boots to the mesh gloves with embroidered "fingernails."

See every look in the Simone Rocha Fall 2021 collection below.

32 Gallery 32 Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.