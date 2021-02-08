H&M Reveals Full Lookbook for Simone Rocha Collaboration

Photo: Ben Toms/Courtesy of H&M

In a little over a month, on March 11, H&M will roll out its latest fashion designer collaboration, with Simone Rocha. The hype surrounding this partnership, which was announced on Jan. 14, was already high, even with only a handful of snippets teasing what the product actually looked like to go off of. Well, now, the Swedish retailer is releasing imagery of the full assortment, to help shoppers plan out their buys — and to drum up even more excitement (if that's even possible?).

Simone Rocha x H&M represents a lot of firsts for the Irish designer: It's her first collaboration at this scale, and it's her first time designing both menswear and kidswear. The collection promises to celebrate the signatures she's become known for over her decade-long career (think modernized U.K. wardrobe staples, thoughtful embellishments, fun textures, inventive silhouettes), only this time for the whole family. There's also a collaboration-within-the-collaboration with photographer Jacob Lillis, whose images are seen on an array of hoodies and T-shirts.

"I hope that the items in this collection will be worn and treasured for years to come," Rocha said, in a statement. "They were all informed by ideas and inspirations that have shaped me and my brand over the last 10 years, and I am so excited to see them worn out-and-about and interpreted and styled in new ways."

H&M's Ann-Sofie Johansson added: "Simone has such a unique and special aesthetic. Season on season, she defines her identity. This feels like the perfect collection for this moment; a dynamic proposition from a female designer with such a clear sense of who she is, and what she wants to say. It is a joyful collection, that will hopefully enliven spirits and inspire."

If you've ever wanted to own some poufy Simone Rocha tulle, this is your moment. Click through the galleries below to see all looks from the H&M collaboration, shot by Ben Toms and styled by Robbie Spencer in London.

Womenswear

20 Gallery 20 Images

Menswear

9 Gallery 9 Images

Kidswear

7 Gallery 7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.