Sophie Buhai Is Hiring a Production Manager in Los Angeles, CA

Sophie Buhai is a modernist jewelry company based in Los Angeles, CA. The brand is carried in top specialty stores throughout the world.

Position: Production Manager

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Primary Responsibilities:

Managing and coordinating production of the company’s jewelry and hair accessories collections, including wholesale and ecommerce orders.

Qualifications:

Experience managing jewelry and/or apparel production.

Los Angeles-based or willing to relocate to Los Angeles.

Strong project management skills, ability to multitask with a positive, proactive attitude, and flexibility to work in fast-paced environment with changing priorities.

To apply, please email resume to jobs@sophiebuhai.com.