Sophie Buhai Is Hiring a Production Manager in Los Angeles, CA

Sophie Buhai is a modernist jewelry company based in Los Angeles, CA. The brand is carried in top specialty stores throughout the world.
Position: Production Manager
Location: Los Angeles, CA

Primary Responsibilities:

  • Managing and coordinating production of the company’s jewelry and hair accessories collections, including wholesale and ecommerce orders.

Qualifications:

  • Experience managing jewelry and/or apparel production.
  • Los Angeles-based or willing to relocate to Los Angeles.
  • Strong project management skills, ability to multitask with a positive, proactive attitude, and flexibility to work in fast-paced environment with changing priorities.

To apply, please email resume to jobs@sophiebuhai.com.

