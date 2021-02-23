Sophie Buhai Is Hiring a Production Manager in Los Angeles, CA
Sophie Buhai is a modernist jewelry company based in Los Angeles, CA. The brand is carried in top specialty stores throughout the world.
Position: Production Manager
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Primary Responsibilities:
- Managing and coordinating production of the company’s jewelry and hair accessories collections, including wholesale and ecommerce orders.
Qualifications:
- Experience managing jewelry and/or apparel production.
- Los Angeles-based or willing to relocate to Los Angeles.
- Strong project management skills, ability to multitask with a positive, proactive attitude, and flexibility to work in fast-paced environment with changing priorities.
To apply, please email resume to jobs@sophiebuhai.com.