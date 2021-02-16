Studio Beauty Is Hiring A Beauty PR Manager In New York, NY

We are a PR supergroup of interdisciplinary experts who craft brand stories, establish thought leaders and build communities through media, social and experiential.

Title: Beauty PR Manager

Position Reports To: Founder and Partner & Director

Basic Function: Support PR supergroup in overseeing and executing day to day communications efforts on behalf of Studio Beauty clients. Develop original, out-of-the-box ideas to promote brands and brand strategies with major focus on securing features across print, digital media, podcast, broadcast, and new media opportunities. Additionally, your job is to oversee and manage the team’s assistant, product sendouts, and mailers.

Essential duties:

● Strategic planning and execution for achieving client goals

● Demonstrate existing contacts and relationships with editorial press in the beauty industry

● Build positive professional relationships with media as well as clients

● Pitching stories and composing media releases, to secure:

○ Business features

○ Brand features and news

○ Trend stories

○ Profile pieces

● Orchestrating PR tactics for each client alongside company timelines and industry calendars:

○ 1:1 press meetings

○ Mailers

○ Events

○ Press Releases

○ Beauty Awards submissions

● Provide managerial support and delegation to Assistant & Interns

○ Implementing and evolving processes and new procedures

○ Product sendouts and mailers

○ Inventories

○ Press clippings and media monitoring

● Maintaining daily communication with clients and media contacts

● Managing client events

● Compiling weekly / monthly status reports and submitting to clients

● Creating strategic and focused target media lists and maintaining master media list

Qualifications:

● At least 5 - 7 years of experience in beauty communications

● Bachelor’s degree

● Passionate, engaged, self-motivated, strategic thinker with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in beauty communications

● Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail

● Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette

● Has exceptional interpersonal skills

● Ability to multitask efficiently with strong organizational skills and able to manage multiple personalities is a must

● Ability to manage several clients and meet their needs

● Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and Google applications

● Familiarity with Muckrack is preferred

To Apply: Please email your resume and cover letter in PDF format to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Beauty PR Manager.