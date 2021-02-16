Premium Apparel Lifestyle Brand Is Hiring A Senior Creative Manager, Photography In Los Angeles

The ideal candidate will bring experience conceptualizing various editorial, print & digital marketing collateral while reinforcing a consistent and appealing brand esthetic.

Premium apparel lifestyle brand seeks a Senior Creative Marketing Manager who can create sophisticated still-life photography concepts and oversee photo shoots. The ideal candidate will bring experience conceptualizing various editorial, print & digital marketing collateral while reinforcing a consistent and appealing brand esthetic. We’re looking for someone with demonstrated ability creating high-impact campaigns for upscale apparel, home or textile categories.

Responsibilities

Create and present innovative print and digital ideas from concept to photoshoot

Brainstorm, conceptualize and plan photoshoots that will impact consumers wants and needs while relaying an upscale and clean brand esthetic.

Create detailed shoot layouts and manage shot lists for photoshoots

Oversee set direction during print (magazine or catalog) shoots/ reshoots; including direction and communication to prop stylists and photographers

Collaborate with Merchandisers to create new brand messaging and innovative ways to depict key product

Design and edit all front and back cover messaging, headlines and other inside messaging.

Design and select typography. Partner with Production Manager to ensure all typographic standards are met. Review for accuracy and brand esthetic.

Attend or facilitate creative catalog print design meetings, walk-throughs, pre-dtp’s, dtp’s to review or relay new concepts.

Direct the building of layouts from approved templates and libraries, including versions.

Participate and provide direction in other shoots such as accessories catalog or editorial, special promotional mailers and paired digital assets.

Partner and communicate with cross-functional departments (Studio Managers, Designers, Production Managers, etc) to relay scheduled deadlines and increase efficiency in work flow

Attend pre-press meetings before catalogs go to press, revise if needed

Manage and update requested design changes per SVP of Creative, or another executive team leader. Ensure design integrity.

Manage and coach Photography coordinator; ensure studio schedules are noted and met.

Success Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Graphic Design, Fine Arts, Fashion Merchandising, Photography or similar. Years of experience will be considered in lieu of education.

Preferred 6-8 years or more of relative, progressive experience in print layout (magazine or catalog preferred) with a minimum of 2-4 years photography art direction.

Experience across at least two categories; home, apparel, accessories, textiles - print and digital marketing collateral

Must have extensive knowledge of Creative Suite; InDesign and Acrobat

Strong knowledge of typography techniques; kerning, tracking, spacing, and the ability to research new fonts for appropriate communications.

Working knowledge of Photoshop and Illustrator preferred

Magazine or catalog editorial print art direction experience with a sophisticated foot print

The ability to convey creative vision clearly to photographers and stylists

Knowledge and understanding of color concepts, use, theories and impact

Experience creating brand stories while giving high attention to detail and planning

Ability to present to CEO or stakeholders as well as communicate and manage others

Candidates should submit link to online portfolio and or work samples with resume

On-site presence is required during photoshoots and related meetings

If you want to join an enthusiastic team and this sounds like you, then we want to hear from you! Possible relocation assistance available. This is a full time, direct hire, inhouse role, based in Los Angeles, CA. The team is currently on a hybrid in-office and remote, with return to full office inhouse anticipated by mid-March 2021, following all CDC protocols. Onsite presence is required for all photoshoots.





TO APPLY: Please email your resume and cover letter to connect@talentsuede.com subject line “Sr Creative Manager.” Be sure to include a link to your online portfolio on your submission.

Company takes all workplace precautions and offers generous employer contributions for medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), paid time off, and great merchandise discounts.

Talent Suede offers direct hire career opportunities and freelance jobs in apparel and consumer products industries in areas such as LA and NY or remote. Check our website "Job Shop" at www.talentsuede.com or follow @talentsuede on instagram for other new jobs coming.