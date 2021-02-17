Must Read: Telfar Clemens and Paloma Elsesser Make 'Time' 100 Next List, Michelle Pfeiffer Covers 'Town & Country'

Telfar Clemens. Photo: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for GAP

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Telfar Clemens and Paloma Elsesser make Time 100 Next list

Designer Telfar Clemens and model Paloma Elsesser have both landed on the Time 100 Next list. In accordance with tradition, their famous friends explain their culture-shifting accomplishments. On Clemens' work, Solange Knowles wrote that "he has created a universe of his own that transcends fashion." Similarly, Ashley Graham praised Elsesser for helping "so many women feel powerful within their own strong and beautiful bodies." {Time}

Michelle Pfeiffer covers Town & Country

The March cover of Town & Country stars Michelle Pfeiffer in a belted Brunello Cucinelli blazer. Inside the issue, the actor talks to writer Adam Rathe about returning to Hollywood after a five-year break and her latest role in Azazel Jacobs's dark comedy "French Exit." {Town & Country}

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis for "Town & Country"

Teen Vogue announces 2021 Young Hollywood list

The cool youths that made Teen Vogue's 2021 Young Hollywood list were selected based on their ability to bring joy to a tough year. The rising stars include TikTok royalty Charli D'Amelio, chess champion-turned-pandemic comedian Elsa Majimbo, rapper Lil Yachty, Vietnamese-American hip-hop choreographer Michael Le and Brooklyn-based comic writer Ziwe Fumudoh. {Teen Vogue}

Banana Republic launches inclusive range of foundational solution-wear

Banana Republic has released an assortment of inclusive essential undergarments and accessories designed to celebrate a range of skin tones. Called the True Hues Collection, the line features 11 nude shades to provide everyday solutions for everyone, and is currently available to shop here. {Fashionista inbox}

Century 21 will officially reopen in 2021

After we mourned the closure of Century 21 last year, the beloved discount department store announced on Wednesday that it will be opening its doors again in 2021. While the specifics of where and when are still being finalized, the goal is to revive the retailer first abroad in Korea and then to bring it home to New York. {Fashionista inbox}

Meet the Puerto Rican scientist working on Maybelline's SuperStay Lipstick

Puerto Rican chemist Roselin Rosario-Meléndez uses polymers to create makeup formulas that resist heat, oil and movement to stay put all day, hence why she was tapped by Maybelline to create its SuperStay Lipstick formula. Emperifollá sat down with the scientist to discuss her career, being a Latina in STEM and what it's like to be behind one of the best-selling lipsticks. {Emperifollá}

