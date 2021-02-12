The Hinton Group Is Seeking Fashion PR Interns In New York, NY (Remote)

Seeking a passionate and responsible intern who can commit 3-5 days a week beginning ASAP.

The Hinton Group is a full-service marketing and communications agency that collaborates with brands to shape culture through imaginative partnerships, strategic creativity, and innovative ideas.

We are seeking interns who can commit 3-5 days a week beginning ASAP. Applicants must be able to receive college credit as this is an unpaid internship.

Interns must have computer and WIFI access to work from home or in the NYC office.

This is an excellent opportunity to gain hands on experience in fashion/lifestyle PR work.

Some responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

- Press, social and VIP clippings and reports

- Monitoring print and digital press for client credits daily

- Sample trafficking, occasional local pick-ups and drop offs

- Compiling relevant fashion news for team newsletters

Experience with press clippings, samples, PowerPoint, Photoshop and Google Drive are a plus!

Candidates must have excellent multitasking skills, pay close attention to detail while completing tasks in a timely manner, be proficient in excel, and above all, have a strong desire for gaining experience in the industry. Attention to detail, good administrative, analytical, problem solving, oral/written communication skills are required

MUST be able to receive college credit.

COVID-19 considerations:

We have been working from home since mid-March 2020 and currently trade off days going into the office 1-2x a week. Interns must have computer and WIFI access to work from home.

To Apply: Please send your resume and a few sentences about why you want to work for The Hinton Group to ashlyn@thehintongroup.co, subject line Fashion PR Internship.