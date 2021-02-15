Victor Glemaud Presents an 'Ode to Hope' for Fall 2021

Plus, he unveiled his first shoe — a collaboration with Shekudo.

Photo: Courtesy of Victor Glemaud

After skipping Spring 2021, Victor Glemaud returned to the New York Fashion Week calendar on Monday, debuting his Fall 2021 collection digitally.

The Fall 2021 line, titled "Ode to Joy," was inspired by New York City; the brand cites its taxi cabs and chain-link fences, specifically, as references, which translate into the black, white, yellow and grey fabrics seen throughout. (Fittingly, Glemaud designed a taxi-print knit face mask in partnership with The RealReal for New York's "Mask Up" campaign late last year.) An image the designer snapped of a woman "with long beaded braids and a bright yellow graphic T-shirt" also informed some of the patterns.

With his latest, Glemaud aimed "to reimagine what knitwear could do — for today's day and age," according to a press release. That means there are some key technical innovations for Fall 2021, including "a patchwork knit jacquard designed as a single piece with no linking" and a pinstripe fabric made from cotton cashmere and recycled rayon stripe.

This season, Glemaud also collaborated with Nigerian accessories brand Shekudo on two shoes, a slingback ($345) and an open-back clog ($325) — his first foray into footwear. Both styles are available for purchase now on The RealReal.

See every single look from Victor Glemaud's Fall 2021 collection in the gallery below.

