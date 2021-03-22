Must Read: Abby Phillip Covers The Cut, 'Business of Fashion' Publishes Sustainability Index

Abby Phillip on the March 2021 cover of The Cut. Photo: Alexander Saladrigas for The Cut

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Abby Phillip covers The Cut

CNN's Abby Phillip covers the March issue of The Cut in a floral Ganni dress. Inside the issue, Phillip chats with Gayle King about the lesson of 2020, Trump telling Phillip she asked "a lot of stupid questions" in 2018 and covering politics as a Black reporter. "It's often said that Black people have a Ph.D. in race in America, but I think the time has come for the rest of America to get their education in these issues as well, so that they can share the burden of moving this country forward," Phillip told King. "Journalism, particularly political journalism, has never treated communities of color as deserving of the same level of attention and coverage as they do white communities. I've been really happy to see this changing in recent years. This conversation is being led by a critical mass of young, outspoken reporters of color." {The Cut}

Business of Fashion publishes Sustainability Index

Business of Fashion released its first-ever Sustainability Index on Monday, which examines 15 of fashion's biggest companies and their ambitious environmental and social goals. The comprehensive analysis found that many companies are falling short. You can download the full report here. {Business of Fashion}

Phillip Lim on refocusing his energies toward Asian-American activism

Following crimes against Asian-Americans, designer Phillip Lim has relocated his studio to Chinatown and spent more time raising awareness about anti-Asian racism and xenophobia. Rory Satran caught up with Lim for The Wall Street Journal to discuss his advocacy efforts and how he's embracing the role of an organizing force in the Asian-American community. {The Wall Street Journal}

The April 2021 issue of Town & Country celebrates the most iconic parties

Town & Country's April 2021 issue takes a look back at some of the best parties in history with four different covers: one starring Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" in 1961; another featuring Diana Ross at Studio 54 in 1979; a group shot of Naomi Campbell, Polly Mellen and Christy Turlington at the sixth Annual Fashion Group Night of Stars Gala in 1989; and an illustration by Ruben Toledo. The accompanying cover story asked several partygoers and party throwers to recall their favorite fêtes. {Town & Country}

Diana Ross at Studio 54 in 1979 on the April 2021 issue of "Town & Country." Photo: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Mary Katrantzou and Bulgari collaborate on handbag capsule

Greek designer Mary Katrantzou teamed up with Bulgari to create a handbag capsule inspired by the jeweler's most famous icon: the Serpenti. The collection includes colorful leather handbags with S-shaped Serpenti handles and another metamorphosis-inspired style that features an embroidered mosaic of a snake with a kaleidoscope of butterflies. The capsule collection will be available in select Bulgari boutiques worldwide and on Bulgari.com on April 15. Online pre-orders will start on March 21. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Hugo Comte/Courtesy of Bulgari

Woolrich to launch the Woolrich Outdoor Foundation

As a part of its ongoing commitment to the environment, Woolrich is partnering with 1% for the Planet to launch the Woolrich Outdoor Foundation on March 23. Through 1% for the Planet, Woolrich will donate 1% of all direct-to-consumer, e-commerce and full-price sales to impactful environmental projects across the foundation's three core pillars: urban space renewal, protecting forests and coastal maintenance. The brand's donation will be 50% cash and 50% in product, volunteer hours, advertising and communications activities. {Fashionista inbox}

Lancôme launches global sustainability program

Lancôme hopes to emphasize biodiversity and social inclusion with the launch of its first global sustainability program, called "Caring Together for a Happier Tomorrow." The new initiative is designed to protect biodiversity by using eco-conscious formulas and packaging, partnering with institutions and using green science and biotechnology. {WWD}

Homepage photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.