Great Outfits in Fashion History: Alexa Chung in a Proenza Schouler Party Dress

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Early 2010s Alexa Chung had such a big impact in the way many of us got dressed, and not just because she was such an ubiquitous presence in the front row and on the fashion party circuit. It was the way she managed to take these coveted off-the-runway pieces and wear them out in ways that felt easy to replicate, even if you didn't have access to the same brands and designers that she did. 

Like her look for Proenza Schouler's Spring 2012 New York Fashion Week show: a plunging blue party dress with a bubble mini skirt over a long-sleeved, black scoop-neck T-shirt from the brand's Fall 2010 collection. Though on the runway it was originally styled with sheer thigh-high stockings and extra-high platform Mary Jane mules, Chung opted for bow-decked, pointed-toe black heels by Louis Vuitton, and accessorized with a pendant necklace and black clutch. Makeup consisted of a sharp cat-eye (her signature) and bold red lipstick. 

It might not be Chung's most famous fashion week look, but it's one that has stood the test of time. Plus, bubble hems are coming back, spotted in recent drops from Simone Rocha, Tanya Taylor, Khaite and other brands. Recreate the outfit with the pieces in the gallery, below.

