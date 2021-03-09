Alexander Wang Issues Second Statement, Promises to 'Do Better' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

After denying accusations earlier this year, the designer spoke out on the matter again late Monday.

Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

After denying allegations of sexual misconduct at the start of this year, Alexander Wang took to Instagram Monday evening to issue a second statement, writing that he "will do better" going forward.

"A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behavior," the post reads. "I support their right to come forward, and I've listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain."

In late December, accusations of sexual assault and multiple nonconsensual encounters against Wang emerged on watchdog accounts like @diet_prada and @shitmodelmgmt, which were then reported on by publications like the New York Times and New York Magazine.

In a statement to given to the Times back in January, Wang said he had been "on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations," and that these "claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact-checking whatsoever."

Wang didn't outright apologize for his behavior in his latest statement; he continued to dispute some of the claims made against him, noting that he disagreed "on some of the details of these personal interactions."

Lisa Bloom, the attorney representing 10 individuals with allegations against Wang and his company, responded to this with a post on Twitter.

"We have met with Alexander Wang and his team," Bloom wrote. "My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt. We acknowledge Mr Wang's apology and we are moving forward. We have no further comment on this matter."

