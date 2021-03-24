Must Read: Altuzarra Launches Collection of Upcycled Pieces, Addison Rae's Impact on the Beauty Industry

A look from the Altuzarra Re-Crafted Collection. Photo: Courtesy of Altuzarra

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Altuzarra launches collection of upcycled pieces

Altuzarra is furthering its commitment to sustainability with its Re-Crafted Collection, a capsule made using fabrics from past seasons. The one-of-a-kind pieces are spun from upcycled silk fabrics and then the fabric is cut into strips and woven together. The collection includes tops, skirts and a bag that range in price from $395 for the top to $895 for the cardigan. You can shop the collection here. {Fashionista inbox}

Addison Rae's impact on the beauty industry

Vanessa Grigoriadis dives into how social media stars are giving the cosmetics industry a makeover for The New York Times Magazine by spotlighting Addison Rae, the second-most-popular human being on TikTok and a 20-year-old with her own beauty line. "Rae's deal with Ipsy was but a small part of a major shift in the beauty industry," Grigoriadis writes. "People with clout, from celebrities to social media stars to lifestyle influencers, are changing the way the sell works, exploiting the intimate relationships they have with their fans in a way that wasn't possible before in the industry." {The New York Times}

Selena's fashion choices embraced her heritage and championed its evolution

Selena's music is remembered for elevating Tejano culture and propelling it into the future, and while her glittery fashion choices are often overlooked, they evoked something similar. "As in her music, she refused to accept the binary of staying true to your culture or eschewing it. She chose a different path, embracing her culture while also demanding that it evolve," writes Frida Garza for Texas Monthly. "As a fashion icon, Selena unabashedly celebrated her Mexican American heritage rather than conforming to Eurocentric beauty standards. Few Latino celebrities made much headway in nineties American popular culture, and those who did often dealt with the cruelties of racism." {Texas Monthly}

Susie Lau on fashion's "bamboo ceiling"

Susie Lau penned a piece for British Vogue about the representation of Asian culture in fashion. Lau references a recent Clubhouse chat with Tao Okamoto and Phillip Lim, who spoke of a "bamboo ceiling", as well as the feeling of being interchangeable with other Asian peers and the feeling of being synonymous with consumerism. "I've lost count of the number of times I've gone into an office of a luxury fashion house to interview a designer and been asked if I'm looking for the flagship store," Lau writes. "The trigger action is almost undetectable, but the cumulative effect is that you come away feeling like you don't belong in your professional field, or that you're lesser than your white peers. Our creative contribution can, at times, feel stifled by the appearance of looking like the 'buying power', which isn't necessarily clout when you're trying to forge your way in creative roles behind the scenes in fashion." {British Vogue}

