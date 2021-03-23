Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Amandla Stenberg's Sapphire Eyeshadow

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Way back in February of 2020 — if you can remember a time that now feels so distant — celebrities gathered, in person, sans masks for the Oscars, one of the last normal awards shows of the Before Times. Vanity Fair held its annual after party, which attracted its usual crew of oh-so-stylish A-listers. Among them was Amandla Stenberg, wearing one of the best examples of matchy-matchy makeup in recent history.

For the occasion, the actor wore a dazzling, deep-blue cat eye that matched her rich sapphire gown in expert fashion. The handiwork of makeup artist Kali Kennedy, the almond shape was accented with a hint of glitter, enhanced with deep navy eyeliner coating the waterline and grounded with ample black mascara. Juxtaposed against stunning, bright-blonde box braids by Mariah Leilani, it made for a capital-L Look that makes us long for the days of real, live red carpets once again.

In the gallery below, a handful of makeup picks inspired by Stenberg's jewel-toned eyes.

