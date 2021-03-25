Anne&Valentin Eyewear Is Hiring Opticians and Stylists In New York, NY

Anne&Valentin Eyewear is looking for motivated opticians and stylists with stellar customer service skills to join our growing team. Full-time positions are available in our Manhattan locations.
Author:
Publish date:
fashionista-anneetvalentin-03
4
Gallery
4 Images

Anne&Valentin Eyewear is looking for motivated opticians and stylists with stellar customer service skills to join our growing team. Full-time positions are available in our Manhattan locations.

Our mission? To find and fit our uniquely wonderful customers with distinctive, creative eyewear that will suit and enhance their personality and personal style.

You are as passionate as we are about exceptional eyewear, design and fashion. You love to meet and interact with new people, you love your customers and show a natural talent at creating a homely atmosphere. 

Requirements:

  • Open-minded team player with a positive attitude
  • Excellent work ethics and timely manners
  • A passion for people
  • A passion for work
  • Great sense of style
  • Eager to learn, problem solver
  • Energetic, friendly, patient
  • Able to work weekends

We offer competitive wages with excellent health and dental benefits, transit passes, paid vacation. Relocation is also negotiable.

This is an excellent fit for a naturally curious individual who aspires to work surrounded by a relaxed, yet very professional team, while discovering a rich and unique segment of the high-end optical market.

Feeling special yet? Opportunities like this are rare, and so are you.

Ready for what comes next? Ready to make a move?

Anne&Valentin's frames offer a world of possibilities. We won't go as far as calling them pieces of art, though we are tempted, but we promise, cross our hearts, that our collections are filled to the brim with must-haves and that our models steer clear of fashion diktats, paving the way beyond trends. We make eyewear that makes heads turn. Some might say that's good enough. We do better.

Behind the walls of Anne&Valentin's creation studio, our designers imagine each and every single new frame with one goal in mind: to create frames that bring together style and singularity, while paying close attention to the concrete object itself.

To apply, send your resume and tell us about yourself: career@anneetvalentin.com

Related Stories

m_LOOKBOOK-HOMME04.jpg
Careers

High-End Eyewear Boutique, Anne&Valentin, Is Hiring Stylists In NYC

Anne&Valentin Eyewear is looking for motivated stylists with excellent customer service skills to join our growing team. Full time positions are available for both our Manhattan and Brooklyn locations.

MTM3NjIyODM2MzIyNzcyMjA4.jpg
Careers

HIGH-END BOUTIQUE, ANNE&VALENTIN EYEWEAR IS HIRING A FT STYLIST / ASSOCIATE IN NYC

Anne&Valentin Eyewear are anything but simple accessories. We create frames that bring together style and singularity, while paying close attention to the concrete object itself.We are looking for a FT motivated stylist with stellar customer service skills to join our fun, upbeat and growing team in NYC.

anneetvalentin-fashionista
Careers

HIGH END BOUTIQUE, ANNE&VALENTIN EYEWEAR IS HIRING FT STYLISTS / SALES ASSOCIATES IN NYC

Anne&Valentin Eyewear are anything but simple accessories. They stay clear from fashion diktats and are glasses for real life, ahead of trends, in deep connection with the men and women who wear them. Candidate must have at least 2 years of experience in luxury/high-end retail environment.

SCHNEIDER
Careers

HIGH END BOUTIQUE, ANNE&VALENTIN EYEWEAR IS HIRING FT STYLISTS / SALES ASSOCIATES IN NYC

Anne&Valentin Eyewear are anything but simple accessories. They stay clear from fashion diktats and are glasses for real life, ahead of trends, in deep connection with the men and women who wear them. Candidate must have at least 2 years of experience in luxury/high-end retail environment.