Anne&Valentin Eyewear Is Hiring Opticians and Stylists In New York, NY

Anne&Valentin Eyewear is looking for motivated opticians and stylists with stellar customer service skills to join our growing team. Full-time positions are available in our Manhattan locations.

Our mission? To find and fit our uniquely wonderful customers with distinctive, creative eyewear that will suit and enhance their personality and personal style.



You are as passionate as we are about exceptional eyewear, design and fashion. You love to meet and interact with new people, you love your customers and show a natural talent at creating a homely atmosphere.

Requirements:

Open-minded team player with a positive attitude

Excellent work ethics and timely manners

A passion for people

A passion for work

Great sense of style

Eager to learn, problem solver

Energetic, friendly, patient

Able to work weekends

We offer competitive wages with excellent health and dental benefits, transit passes, paid vacation. Relocation is also negotiable.



This is an excellent fit for a naturally curious individual who aspires to work surrounded by a relaxed, yet very professional team, while discovering a rich and unique segment of the high-end optical market.



Feeling special yet? Opportunities like this are rare, and so are you.

Ready for what comes next? Ready to make a move?



Anne&Valentin's frames offer a world of possibilities. We won't go as far as calling them pieces of art, though we are tempted, but we promise, cross our hearts, that our collections are filled to the brim with must-haves and that our models steer clear of fashion diktats, paving the way beyond trends. We make eyewear that makes heads turn. Some might say that's good enough. We do better.

Behind the walls of Anne&Valentin's creation studio, our designers imagine each and every single new frame with one goal in mind: to create frames that bring together style and singularity, while paying close attention to the concrete object itself.



To apply, send your resume and tell us about yourself: career@anneetvalentin.com