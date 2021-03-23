Must Read: Anya Taylor-Joy Covers 'Vanity Fair,' Saweetie Fronts 'Cosmopolitan'

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy covers Vanity Fair

Anya Taylor-Joy is Vanity Fair's April 2021 cover star, photographed by Ryan McGinley, styled by Yashua Simmons and speaking with Hermione Hoby about life before and after "The Queen's Gambit," the Netflix hit that recently earned her a Golden Globe. {Vanity Fair}

Saweetie fronts Cosmopolitan

Saweetie is on the cover of Cosmopolitan this April, shot by Dennis Leupold, styled by Cassie Anderson and profiled by Rawiya Kameir. In the accompanying piece, the artist talks about her career, what drives her and her recently-launched non-profit, The Icy Baby Foundation. {Cosmopolitan}

Solid & Striped gets into activewear

Solid & Striped is officially expanding into activewear, introducing its first stand-alone Sport collection this week. (The brand previously collaborated with Bandier on a capsule, which marked its first foray into the category.) There are 12 pieces total — including leggings, bike shorts, sports bras and tops — available in sizes XXS through XXL, priced between $78 and $128. See select shots from the lookbook in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Chillhouse launches skin- and body-care products

Chillhouse is introducing a series of skin- and body-care products meant to bring the spa experience to your home. “When I reflected on my own routine and what was missing, I immediately thought about the products that I use each day, and how I'd want them to go the extra step to round out my morning and evening rituals," Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton said, in a statement. The Have a Chill Day & Night Face & Body Oils — which include an Illuminating Face Oil ($48), Restorative Face Oil ($48), Illuminating Body Oil Mist ($48) and Restorative Body Oil Mist ($48) — are meant to "elevate your mood in a transformative way through scent and feel," she added. They're available on the brand's site, as well as at its SoHo flagship in New York City. Shop them all below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Tanya Taylor launches Mini collection

Ahead of Mother's Day, Tanya Taylor is adapting one of her most popular dress styles to children's sizing for a debut Mini collection. The brand's Gia, from Spring 2021, will now also be sold in kids' XXS to XL, for children two to 11 years old, in a variety of prints, for $125, on both tanyataylor.com and maisonette.com. She'll also be rolling out a campaign starring I am a voter's Mandana Dayani, Vanity Fair's Nicole Chapoteau and photographer Sophie Elgort, modeling the looks with their respective daughters. See them all below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Why are all the "It" girls wearing this watch?

In Harper's Bazaar, Brynn Wallner delves into the recent Cartier Panthère phenomenon, as seen on the wrists of everyone from Madonna to Zendaya, as part of a new watch column called Dimepiece. {Harper's Bazaar}

Ann Lowe's barrier-breaking mid-century couture

As part of the New Yorker's Annals of Fashion issue, Judith Thurman tells the story of Ann Lowe, the 20th-century Black fashion designer best known for her work with Jackie Kennedy (she designed her wedding gown), as well as the people helping keep her legacy alive. {The New Yorker}

