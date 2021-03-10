Arianne Elmy Is Seeking A Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern and a Design Intern- TO START IMMEDIATELY In New York, NY

Arianne Elmy Seeking both a Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern and a Design Intern- TO START IMMEDIATELY – must be able to work 2 or 3 full days a week in person. Will be remote when tasks/projects allow.
Arianne Elmy is a fast-growing Brooklyn based Women’s Ready-To-Wear brand. The brand has been worn by celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Lorde, Lil Kim, Janelle Monae, to name a few. The brand was named by NYMag as one to watch and by Nylon as one of the top 9 emerging designers, it’s been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, People Style, BET Style, W Mag and Paper Magazine. The brand is seeking dedicated fashion interns willing to learn. Please send all inquiries to Info@Arianne-Elmy.com

http://www.arianne-elmy.com

Fashion Design Intern Qualifications:

  • Knowledge of the fashion industry and the garment district
  • Self-motivated attitude and quick learner
  • Pattern making skills are a plus
  • Understanding of garment construction
  • Knowledge of Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator
  • Interest in learning different areas of the fashion industry
  • Experience with fabric research and development
  • Efficient time management
  • Good Sense of Humor

Fashion Design Intern Responsibilities:

  • Making Minor pattern edits
  • Assisting in fittings by taking notes
  • Helping prep clothing for press pulls
  • Prepping Merchandise for shipping
  • Organizing fabric library
  • Help with production and Development
  • Visiting and working with factories Domestically
  • Coordinating with factories and suppliers Overseas
  • Research Source Fabric and Trims
  • Create flats
  • Assist at photoshoots
  • Help with Orders
  • Organize all documents per style

Press/Marketing/ Client Service Intern Qualifications:

  • Knowledge of the fashion industry is a plus
  • Self-motivated attitude and quick learner
  • Knowledge of Excel
  • Basic knowledge of CRM systems
  • Organized and Neat
  • Good Handwritten
  • Very Personable
  • Able to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Photoshop, Illustrator and Adobe Premiere
  • Knowledge of Facebook Ad Manager a plus
  • Interest in learning different areas of the fashion industry
  • Social Media Savvy
  • Efficient time management
  • Good Sense of Humor 

Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern Responsibilities:

  • Emailing stylists
  • Tracking samples pulled
  • Organizing social media posts
  • Celebrity Outreach and Gifting
  • Influencers Coordination
  • Helping prep clothing for press pulls
  • Maintaining clothing
  • Assist with drop offs and pick ups if necessary
  • Outreach
  • Tracking new press features
  • Helping on set with photoshoots and prepping before
  • Updating Excel and Management Systems
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • Client Relations
  • Packing Orders
  • Tracking and Maintaining Inventory
  • Working on Advertising
  • Maintaining Studio and reordering branding/packaging Materials
  • Coordinating with Graphic Designer
  • Coordinating with Web Developer

To Apply: Please send your resume to arianne@arianne-elmy.com and the position you're interested in as subject line.

