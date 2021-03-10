Arianne Elmy Is Seeking A Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern and a Design Intern- TO START IMMEDIATELY In New York, NY
Arianne Elmy is a fast-growing Brooklyn based Women’s Ready-To-Wear brand. The brand has been worn by celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Lorde, Lil Kim, Janelle Monae, to name a few. The brand was named by NYMag as one to watch and by Nylon as one of the top 9 emerging designers, it’s been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, People Style, BET Style, W Mag and Paper Magazine. The brand is seeking dedicated fashion interns willing to learn. Please send all inquiries to Info@Arianne-Elmy.com
Fashion Design Intern Qualifications:
- Knowledge of the fashion industry and the garment district
- Self-motivated attitude and quick learner
- Pattern making skills are a plus
- Understanding of garment construction
- Knowledge of Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator
- Interest in learning different areas of the fashion industry
- Experience with fabric research and development
- Efficient time management
- Good Sense of Humor
Fashion Design Intern Responsibilities:
- Making Minor pattern edits
- Assisting in fittings by taking notes
- Helping prep clothing for press pulls
- Prepping Merchandise for shipping
- Organizing fabric library
- Help with production and Development
- Visiting and working with factories Domestically
- Coordinating with factories and suppliers Overseas
- Research Source Fabric and Trims
- Create flats
- Assist at photoshoots
- Help with Orders
- Organize all documents per style
Press/Marketing/ Client Service Intern Qualifications:
- Knowledge of the fashion industry is a plus
- Self-motivated attitude and quick learner
- Knowledge of Excel
- Basic knowledge of CRM systems
- Organized and Neat
- Good Handwritten
- Very Personable
- Able to work in a fast-paced environment
- Photoshop, Illustrator and Adobe Premiere
- Knowledge of Facebook Ad Manager a plus
- Interest in learning different areas of the fashion industry
- Social Media Savvy
- Efficient time management
- Good Sense of Humor
Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern Responsibilities:
- Emailing stylists
- Tracking samples pulled
- Organizing social media posts
- Celebrity Outreach and Gifting
- Influencers Coordination
- Helping prep clothing for press pulls
- Maintaining clothing
- Assist with drop offs and pick ups if necessary
- Outreach
- Tracking new press features
- Helping on set with photoshoots and prepping before
- Updating Excel and Management Systems
- Weekly Newsletters
- Client Relations
- Packing Orders
- Tracking and Maintaining Inventory
- Working on Advertising
- Maintaining Studio and reordering branding/packaging Materials
- Coordinating with Graphic Designer
- Coordinating with Web Developer
To Apply: Please send your resume to arianne@arianne-elmy.com and the position you're interested in as subject line.