Arianne Elmy Is Seeking A Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern and a Design Intern- TO START IMMEDIATELY In New York, NY

Arianne Elmy Seeking both a Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern and a Design Intern- TO START IMMEDIATELY – must be able to work 2 or 3 full days a week in person. Will be remote when tasks/projects allow.

Image courtesy of Arianne Elmy

Arianne Elmy is a fast-growing Brooklyn based Women’s Ready-To-Wear brand. The brand has been worn by celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Lorde, Lil Kim, Janelle Monae, to name a few. The brand was named by NYMag as one to watch and by Nylon as one of the top 9 emerging designers, it’s been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, People Style, BET Style, W Mag and Paper Magazine. The brand is seeking dedicated fashion interns willing to learn. Please send all inquiries to Info@Arianne-Elmy.com

http://www.arianne-elmy.com

Fashion Design Intern Qualifications:

Knowledge of the fashion industry and the garment district

Self-motivated attitude and quick learner

Pattern making skills are a plus

Understanding of garment construction

Knowledge of Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator

Interest in learning different areas of the fashion industry

Experience with fabric research and development

Efficient time management

Good Sense of Humor

Fashion Design Intern Responsibilities:

Making Minor pattern edits

Assisting in fittings by taking notes

Helping prep clothing for press pulls

Prepping Merchandise for shipping

Organizing fabric library

Help with production and Development

Visiting and working with factories Domestically

Coordinating with factories and suppliers Overseas

Research Source Fabric and Trims

Create flats

Assist at photoshoots

Help with Orders

Organize all documents per style

Press/Marketing/ Client Service Intern Qualifications:

Knowledge of the fashion industry is a plus

Self-motivated attitude and quick learner

Knowledge of Excel

Basic knowledge of CRM systems

Organized and Neat

Good Handwritten

Very Personable

Able to work in a fast-paced environment

Photoshop, Illustrator and Adobe Premiere

Knowledge of Facebook Ad Manager a plus

Interest in learning different areas of the fashion industry

Social Media Savvy

Efficient time management

Good Sense of Humor

Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern Responsibilities:

Emailing stylists

Tracking samples pulled

Organizing social media posts

Celebrity Outreach and Gifting

Influencers Coordination

Helping prep clothing for press pulls

Maintaining clothing

Assist with drop offs and pick ups if necessary

Outreach

Tracking new press features

Helping on set with photoshoots and prepping before

Updating Excel and Management Systems

Weekly Newsletters

Client Relations

Packing Orders

Tracking and Maintaining Inventory

Working on Advertising

Maintaining Studio and reordering branding/packaging Materials

Coordinating with Graphic Designer

Coordinating with Web Developer

To Apply: Please send your resume to arianne@arianne-elmy.com and the position you're interested in as subject line.