Great Outfits in Fashion History: Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy at the Airport

Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy at Orly Airport in 1965. Photo: ARCHIVE/AFP via Getty Images

My life never overlapped with Audrey Hepburn's (we missed each other by a year), but from a young age, I felt this strong connection and pull to her. I related to her quiet strength and admired how she put love for others above all. She wasn't this ideal beauty of the time, yet the sum of her irregularities made her a perennial muse.

For someone that's so wildly referenced in fashion and Hollywood — be it as an iconic film character who spent her mornings at Tiffany's or as herself who spent nearly 20 years looking chic on the streets of Rome — there hasn't been a comprehensive documentary about her life. Netflix's "Audrey," released this month, fixes that.

The focus of the documentary isn't on the incredible clothes that marked her existence, but it's hard for them not to steal the spotlight. Unfortunately, our Getty Images subscription is vastly lacking in Hepburn images, but her sartorial charm seeps through practically anything — even a photo of her at the Orly Airport in Paris.

The archive snapshot, taken in August of 1965, features the actor in a collared, sleeveless Givenchy dress made of silk gabardine complete with a belt. She wore it with black leather shoes featuring a thin bow detail; satin gloves, pearl studs and the Oliver Goldsmith sunglasses that were custom-created for her to wear in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" completed the dressed-up travel outfit. It's not one of her iconic Givenchy looks that propelled both her own career as well as the designer's, but the look is elegant and classic, and is the appropriate sartorial representation of a woman who cultivated her life with grace.

Many of us haven't been on a plane in a long time, so if you're feeling inspired to dress up for the occasion, whenever that comes, shop some Hepburn-approved options below.

