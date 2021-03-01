Autumn PR is hiring a PR Assistant in NYC and LA

AUTUMN PR is a modern communications firm with a focus on beauty and wellness providing a tailored approach inspired by bold, unconventional thinking.

Position reports to senior staff

Autumn PR is seeking a PR Assistant to help with a variety of beauty and wellness brands. Looking for an organized and motivated self starter who is looking to take initiative and grow within the company. Must be able to juggle multiple clients in a fast paced environment.

Duties:

Daily media and social media monitoring

Press and social media clipping

Product send outs and mailers

Maintain stock and organize beauty closets

Update media lists regularly

Assist with monthly reporting and tracking

To Apply: please send your resume to info@autumnpr.com, subject line PR Assistant.