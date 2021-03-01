Autumn PR is hiring a PR Assistant in NYC and LA
Position reports to senior staff
Autumn PR is seeking a PR Assistant to help with a variety of beauty and wellness brands. Looking for an organized and motivated self starter who is looking to take initiative and grow within the company. Must be able to juggle multiple clients in a fast paced environment.
Duties:
- Daily media and social media monitoring
- Press and social media clipping
- Product send outs and mailers
- Maintain stock and organize beauty closets
- Update media lists regularly
- Assist with monthly reporting and tracking
To Apply: please send your resume to info@autumnpr.com, subject line PR Assistant.