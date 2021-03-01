Autumn PR Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

Autumn PR is a modern communications firm with a focus on beauty and wellness providing a tailored approach inspired by bold, unconventional thinking.

Position reports to Director

Autumn PR is seeking a senior account executive to spearhead a variety of leading beauty and wellness accounts. The position entails overseeing client communication and senior editorial relations, curating creative strategies, crafting thoughtful pitches and working with the team to execute successful launches.

Must have 3-5 years of beauty experience, solid editorial/ influencer relationships and proven success with similar beauty & wellness brands.

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@autumnpr.com, subject line Senior Account Executive.