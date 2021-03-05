Great Outfits in Fashion History: Ava DuVernay in Color-Blocked Prada

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In my humble opinion, filmmaker Ava DuVernay has one of the best red carpet presences in Hollywood. She rarely goes for the kind of flashy, statement-making choices that make best-dressed lists, but she clearly knows her style and what makes her feel good, and delivers on that formula every single time.

An all-time great appearance in this oeuvre is the look DuVernay wore to the 2018 Governors Awards. It's custom Prada from head-to-toe, a masterclass in color blocking with its kelly green top and turquoise blue skirt. It follows the DuVernay playbook — she tends to go for a fuller, longer skirt and a sleeved top, always with waist definition — but it's a fun take on a go-to silhouette. Who doesn't love a matching belt moment? The rest of the look is also classic DuVernay, her hair styled half-up to show off a powerful brow and a smokey eye. And don't miss that matching manicure, either.

