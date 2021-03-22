Babel Fair Is Hiring A Junior Sales Executive, Major Retailers In New York, NY
Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a full time Junior Sales Executive who will exclusively work with major retailers. Babel Fair Showroom represents international women's apparel brands and works with notable retailers such as Urban Outfitters, Doll's Kill, Pacsun, and Free People. This is a mostly remote position but will require going into our NYC showroom 1-2x a week. Position may become fully in person at the end of 2021 so all candidates must be based in NYC.
Responsibilities and Skills
- Sell and promote our brand's collections
- Work cross functionally between our brands and major retailers on orders
- Maintain and process all purchase orders including changes/amendments and cancellations
- Work with any specialized systems required by retailers not limited to but including: EDI, Tradestone, etc.
- Maintain all sample requirements and send out samples to retailers
- Meet or exceed seasonal sales goals
- Work directly with retailers on reorders and product development
- Attend tradeshows and conduct showroom/road appointments (end of 2021)
Qualifications
- 2-3+ years of wholesale apparel experience
- Knowledge of excel
- Excellent email/phone communication and follow up skills
- Go getter attitude and entrepreneurial mindset
- Team player and positive attitude
- Exceptional sales skills
Compensation
Salaried plus commission
Vacation Days
Full Health Insurance
Full Dental Insurance
To Apply: Please send your resume to erica@babelfair.com, subject line Junior Sales Executive.