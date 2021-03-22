Babel Fair Is Hiring A Junior Sales Executive, Major Retailers In New York, NY

Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a full time Junior Sales Executive who will exclusively work with major retailers.

Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a full time Junior Sales Executive who will exclusively work with major retailers. Babel Fair Showroom represents international women's apparel brands and works with notable retailers such as Urban Outfitters, Doll's Kill, Pacsun, and Free People. This is a mostly remote position but will require going into our NYC showroom 1-2x a week. Position may become fully in person at the end of 2021 so all candidates must be based in NYC.

Responsibilities and Skills

Sell and promote our brand's collections

Work cross functionally between our brands and major retailers on orders

Maintain and process all purchase orders including changes/amendments and cancellations

Work with any specialized systems required by retailers not limited to but including: EDI, Tradestone, etc.

Maintain all sample requirements and send out samples to retailers

Meet or exceed seasonal sales goals

Work directly with retailers on reorders and product development

Attend tradeshows and conduct showroom/road appointments (end of 2021)

Qualifications

2-3+ years of wholesale apparel experience

Knowledge of excel

Excellent email/phone communication and follow up skills

Go getter attitude and entrepreneurial mindset

Team player and positive attitude

Exceptional sales skills

Compensation

Salaried plus commission

Vacation Days

Full Health Insurance

Full Dental Insurance

To Apply: Please send your resume to erica@babelfair.com, subject line Junior Sales Executive.