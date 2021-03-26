16 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

Including deals on some of our very favorite brands, like Summer Fridays, Biossance, Then I Met You and Pat McGrath Labs.
summer-fridays-cloud-dew-main

Plenty of retailers are having sales right now — and if you do a little digging, there are some pretty enticing beauty deals to be found.

Each week, I'll be rounding up my favorites, the discounted makeup, hair, skin-care and wellness items I deem so legit, I'd recommend them to my best friend or my mom or my sister — or you, dear Fashionista readers. In other words, they're actually good.

This week's finds include deals on some of our very favorite brands, like Summer Fridays, Biossance, Then I Met You and Pat McGrath Labs. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

klavuu-nourishing-care-lip-sleeping-pack
aveda-rosemary-mint-purifying-shampoo
good-skin-days-cs-the-day-serum
16
Gallery
16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

