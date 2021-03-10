Fashionista's Favorite Bags of Fall 2021 Fashion Month

We couldn't wrap up another Fashion Month without discussing the many, many excellent handbags we previewed during the past four weeks. The debuts in New York, London, Milan and Paris gave us everything from the novelty to the practical, the overly embellished to the sleek and minimal. There's a Fall 2021 bag style for every aesthetic and wardrobe, so we're rounding up the highlights from the season, for you to peruse (and plan for) — including heart-adorned top-handle bags by Carolina Herrera, bejeweled minis by Paco Rabanne, pillowy clutches by Prada and much, much more. See them all in the gallery, below.

