Fashionista's Favorite Bags of Fall 2021 Fashion Month

Fashionista's Favorite Bags of Fall 2021 Fashion Month

Including heart-adorned top-handle styles by Carolina Herrera, bejeweled minis by Paco Rabanne, pillowy clutches by Prada and much, much more.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

We couldn't wrap up another Fashion Month without discussing the many, many excellent handbags we previewed during the past four weeks. The debuts in New York, London, Milan and Paris gave us everything from the novelty to the practical, the overly embellished to the sleek and minimal. There's a Fall 2021 bag style for every aesthetic and wardrobe, so we're rounding up the highlights from the season, for you to peruse (and plan for) — including heart-adorned top-handle bags by Carolina Herrera, bejeweled minis by Paco Rabanne, pillowy clutches by Prada and much, much more. See them all in the gallery, below. 

SCHIAPARELLI_RTWFW21_Accessories_12_Daniel_Roseberry
Jil Sander 06
Jil Sander 07
40
Gallery
40 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

S Rocha shs PO F21 009
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 29 Favorite Shoes of Fall 2021 Fashion Month

Featuring elegant heels and look-at-me boots.

007 FW21 Altuzarra Look 7
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Collections of the Fall 2021 Season

Which was your #1?

Altuzarra Fall 2020 Horizontal
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 17 Favorite Collections From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020

Through all the commotion, these are the ones that stood out to our editors.

Christopher John Rogers Fall 2020
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 20 Favorite Fall 2020 Collections From Fashion Month

The absolute best from New York, London, Milan and Paris.