The Best Street Style Looks From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2021

Showgoers took full advantage of the opportunity to step out of their work-from-home pajamas into actual outfits worth admiring.

On the street at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2021. Photo: Imaxtree

Milan Fashion Week has drawn to a close and we've now turned our attention to Paris for even more Fall 2021 newness. But before we wrap up the season, we want to take the time to appreciate our favorite street-style moments from the past few days in Italy.

Milan's showgoers took full advantage of the opportunity to step out of their work-from-home pajamas into actual outfits worth admiring: There were plenty of slick leather jackets worn with fun flared pants; a bunch of relaxed denim paired with chunky sneakers and classic winter essentials; and a few colorful pieces that reminded us just how joyful getting dressed can be.

See our favorite street-style looks from Milan Fashion Week in the gallery below. Then, check out the top runways trends from this season in Italy, if you're so inclined.

Enjoy, and we'll see you in Paris!

54 Gallery 54 Images

