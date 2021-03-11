The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2021

Outfits that will make you excited about leaving your house ahead.
On the street at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2021

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2021

Au revoir, Paris Fashion Week! While we're sad that our virtual stay in the French capital has come to an end, the sartorial lessons we picked up on the runways and on the streets will stay on our mental moodboards for months to come. The handful of people who attended presentations in Paris left their sweatpants at home and instead opted for comfy-chic staples like roomy trousers and chunky knits. They then topped off their looks with fringed outerwear and bright bucket hats

See our favorites street-style moments from the 10 long but exciting days in the City of Lights below. Then, check out the top runways trends from this season in Paris, if you're so inclined.

