Fashionista's 29 Favorite Shoes of Fall 2021 Fashion Month

Featuring elegant heels and look-at-me boots.
A close-up at the shoes at Simone Rocha's Fall 2021 presentation.

As another strange Fashion Month comes to a close, it's time to revisit one of the most important parts of a seasonal debut: the best new shoes.

Combing through the Fall 2021 shows, presentations and lookbooks for the latest in footwear, we see that brands are emphasizing practicality in silhouette (lots of chunky soles, platforms and low heels) without sacrificing detail. There are precious embellishments, like pearl laces (Simone Rocha) and animal charms (Acne Studios), as well as plenty of look-at-me colors and materials (Prada, Jil Sander, Loewe) on a range of boots, slides and heels for autumn. Click through the gallery below for all the shoe highlights for the upcoming season. 

