13 Bow-Decked Pieces That Let You Wear One of the Biggest Fall 2021 Trends Now

Seen at Oscar de la Renta, Giambattista Valli, Molly Goddard and many more autumn runways.
Author:
Publish date:
Oscar_de_la_Renta_Fall2021_Look_8

We've been keeping an eye on the trends emerging from the Fall 2021 collection debuts in New York, London, Milan and Paris — and while each city usually puts forth its own ideas as to what we'll be wearing six months from now, sometimes we see designers across all four fashion capitals come together and agree on a single piece, print or detail. This season, it was bows. 

Many, many, many brands embellished their autumnal ready-to-wear lines with dainty, feminine bows. We saw them on gowns, dresses, suit jackets, belts at Prabal Gurung, Markarian, Oscar de la Renta and Staud in New York; Molly Goddard in London; Valentino in Milan; and Giambattista Valli and Paco Rabanne in Paris. You can see some examples of them in the gallery below. 

Staud PO F21 028
Giambattista-Valli-Fall-2021-7
Giambattista-Valli-Fall-2021-6
31
Gallery
31 Images

The best part of this trend, though, is that you can start working it into your wardrobe today, thanks to bow-decked pieces from brands like Alessandra Rich, Cinq à Sept, Tove Studio and more that are out now. Give the Fall 2021 runway phenomenon a test-ride this spring with the items the gallery, below. 

Alessandra Rich Bow-embellished polka-dot silk crepe de chine midi dress Netaporter
ULLA JOHNSON Bailey Tie-Shoulder Tank Top Intermix
Staud Lido Dress
13
Gallery
13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

007 FW21 Altuzarra Look 7
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Collections of the Fall 2021 Season

Which was your #1?

Carolina Herrera FW21 10
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Bags of Fall 2021 Fashion Month

Including heart-adorned top-handle styles by Carolina Herrera, bejeweled minis by Paco Rabanne, pillowy clutches by Prada and much, much more.

S Rocha shs PO F21 009
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 29 Favorite Shoes of Fall 2021 Fashion Month

Featuring elegant heels and look-at-me boots.

lfw-fall-2021-trends
Fashion Week

8 Top Trends From the London Fall 2021 Runways

A primer on the most popular styles from across the pond.