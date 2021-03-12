13 Bow-Decked Pieces That Let You Wear One of the Biggest Fall 2021 Trends Now

Photo: Cass Bird/Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

We've been keeping an eye on the trends emerging from the Fall 2021 collection debuts in New York, London, Milan and Paris — and while each city usually puts forth its own ideas as to what we'll be wearing six months from now, sometimes we see designers across all four fashion capitals come together and agree on a single piece, print or detail. This season, it was bows.

Many, many, many brands embellished their autumnal ready-to-wear lines with dainty, feminine bows. We saw them on gowns, dresses, suit jackets, belts at Prabal Gurung, Markarian, Oscar de la Renta and Staud in New York; Molly Goddard in London; Valentino in Milan; and Giambattista Valli and Paco Rabanne in Paris. You can see some examples of them in the gallery below.

31 Gallery 31 Images

The best part of this trend, though, is that you can start working it into your wardrobe today, thanks to bow-decked pieces from brands like Alessandra Rich, Cinq à Sept, Tove Studio and more that are out now. Give the Fall 2021 runway phenomenon a test-ride this spring with the items the gallery, below.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.