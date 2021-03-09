Casting Call: Fashion Expert, Stylist, Designer / Credible TV Host for HSN

Searching for Fashion Expert, Stylist, Designer or a credible TV Host, with a strong knowledge and passion for apparel, to appear as a brand guest on HSN. Appearances will be remote until studio opens up.

Searching for Fashion Expert, Stylist, Designer or a credible TV Host, with a strong knowledge and passion for apparel, to appear as a brand guest on HSN.

National Search - on air appearances will be remote from home until studio opens in Tampa. Once open host and experts will travel to and from Tampa on an as needed basis.

Major fashion designer apparel brand is searching for a fashion expert or lifestyle TV host who loves fashion to act as a Brand Spokesperson to appear as a guest on HSN.

Ideal brand guest must be credible in the fashion space with a sense of style, personality and passion. Brand guest must be authentic, commanding and confident while still connecting to the brands customer. Must be able to present with lots of energy and enthusiasm.

Brand representative should be intelligent, elevated and warm with the gift of gab. Must understand how garments are designed, constructed and styled as well as have a love for selling.

Brand Representative will broadcast remotely from their home until HSN deems safe to re-open campus to guests. Once studio operations are back, guest will be traveling to and from the Tampa area campus. Guest must be available for numerous appearances that can take place early mornings, days, nights and weekends. Key event days will require full day commitments.

Salary is based on experience.

Those interested should send a recent photo no older than six months, resume or bio and letter of interest explaining your TV or fashion experience along with any links to TV appearances and social media profiles if available to Casting Director Sean De Simone at fashionbrandhost@gmail.com