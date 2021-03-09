Center Parts Are Trendy, According to TikTok and Chanel

Photo: Inez & Vinoodh/Chanel

On Tuesday, Chanel released a film by Inez & Vinoodh to present its Fall 2021 collection, an attempt to "mix skiwear with Parisian chic," as Fashionista's own Tyler McCall put it in her review. While the clothing was an amalgamation of classic Chanel elements (tweed, camellias) and less-standard fare for the house (furry boots and ski suits), the beauty look that accompanied it seemed to be of entirely independent, if similarly murky, inspiration.

Makeup artist Lucia Pica brought remnants of last season's underwhelming, half-hearted goth vibes to the makeup story for Fall 2021. Thick, black eyeliner rimmed many of the models' eyes in a variety of intense styles, with a matte finish and black mascara adding to the drama.

In some cases, the eyeliner shape was unconventional, even a bit unnerving. In one iteration, Pica created a winged line, heavily coating the model's lower lash lines in inky pigment, but left the waterline bare.

Not every model's look was quite so dependent on eyeliner. For some, Pica kept the makeup restrained and simple, focusing on groomed brows, radiant (but not overly dewy or shiny) skin and a natural lip.

Hairstylist Damien Boissinot seemed to take the early-2000s teen vibes of all that heavy black eyeliner and run with it, giving most models stick-straight hair. Models with naturally curly hair weren't given this treatment — instead they were allowed to let their natural textures fly. It seems Boissinot may have spent some time on TikTok lately, since center parts (the subject of much discussion lately) factored heavily into the look. Some models also wore heavy fringes of thick bangs that fell to their brows.

While hair accessories didn't factor into this season's looks with the same gusto we've seen over the past several years from Chanel, several models did wear beanies and ski caps adorned with the label's logo; others wore dainty, sparkly hairbands.

The combination of stick-straight hair and ample black eyeliner is the stuff of early 2000s teen dreams, however unintentional this Avril Lavigne effect may have been for the backstage creatives. "I love contrasts," Chanel Creative Director Virginie Viard wrote in her show notes for this collection. And a contrast it was, indeed.

Click through the gallery below to see more beauty looks from Chanel's Fall 2021 presentation.

