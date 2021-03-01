Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sonny and Cher in Coordinating Saffron Looks

Sonny Bono, Cher and Twiggy in 1967. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Many couples experience the co-mingling of styles after spending significant amounts of time together. Think of it like a sartorial sync up that can happen consciously or unintentionally. For a pair that's surpassed decades of marital bliss, I'd assume the phenomenon is a result of the latter, but for one that's in the spotlight, I'd wager it has something to go with a publicity-stoked attempt to paint a picture of unity and unattainable celebrity perfection.

Sonny Bono and Cher, whose marriage lasted from 1964 to 1975, seemed to have the kind of shared style that comes from both fame — they were a singing duo after all — but also from a mutual fascination and genuine appreciation for one another. Be it fringed outerwear or bold striped flared pants, the couple constantly looked stage-ready in matchy-matchy ensembles even at casual parties.

At one such spring party in 1967 in Los Angeles, the pair donned coordinating saffron outfits. The outdoor fête was a celebration of Twiggy's arrival to sunny California and the couple really did look the part as presidents of the warmest welcome committee. Bono wore a retro suit in the cheery mango sorbet hue, while Cher wore a puff-sleeve babydoll dress made from the same fabric. They looked like literal sunshine. Ahead, take cues from the '60s couple and shop some springy clothes in the optimistic — and delicious — mango sorbet hue.

